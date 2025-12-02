SuperTrend Plus Dema

SuperTrend Plus Dema – Faster Trends, Less Noise

SuperTrend Plus Dema is an advanced evolution of the classic trend-following indicator. Unlike standard SuperTrend indicators that rely solely on High/Low or Close prices, this tool integrates the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) as a calculation source.

This unique combination offers a smoother trend line with significantly reduced lag, allowing you to catch trends earlier while filtering out market noise.

Why use SuperTrend Plus Dema?

  • Reduced Lag: DEMA is designed to react faster to price changes than standard EMAs or SMAs. By basing the SuperTrend calculation on DEMA, you get earlier entry signals.

  • Noise Filtering: Perfect for volatile markets (like Gold or Indices) where price spikes often trigger false reversals in standard indicators.

  • Wick Control: Includes a built-in filter to ignore candle wicks, preventing stop-hunts from flipping your trend direction prematurely.

Key Features

  • DEMA Integration: Visualize the DEMA line alongside the SuperTrend levels.

  • Flexible Pricing: Calculate trends based on Close, Median, Typical, Weighted, or the DEMA itself.

  • Non-Repainting: Signals are historical and do not vanish after the bar closes.

  • Visual Alerts: Color-coded lines (Green for Bullish, Red for Bearish) make trend identification instant.

Input Parameters

1. SuperTrend Settings

  • ATR Period: The lookback period for volatility calculation (Default: 22).

  • Multiplier: The sensitivity of the trend. Higher values = wider stops/longer trends; Lower values = tighter stops/scalping (Default: 3.0).

  • Source Price: Choose the price type for calculation. Select AP_PRICE_DEMA to activate the DEMA smoothing logic.

  • Take Wicks Into Account: Set to true to include high/low wicks. Set to false to calculate based on Close price only (filters volatility).

2. DEMA Settings

  • DEMA Period: The period for the Double Exponential Moving Average (Default: 14).

  • DEMA Shift: Shift the line forward or backward (Default: 0).

How to Trade

  1. Entry: Buy when the line turns Green. Sell when the line turns Red.

  2. Stop Loss: Use the SuperTrend line itself as a trailing stop-loss.

  3. Filter: For best results, ensure the DEMA line is sloping in the direction of the trade.

Download for FREE and upgrade your trend following strategy today!


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Multi Timeframe Trend Agreement Arrow
Loemiro Boholts Busis
Göstergeler
The ultimate signal filter. Get clear, non-repainting arrows only when the trend on M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes are fully aligned, confirming strong momentum for scalping or short-term trades. Full Product Description Non-Repainting Arrows: Built using precise closing price data ( rates_total - 1 and iBarShift ), ensuring signals are final and never shift or disappear after the bar closes. What you see is what you get. High-Confidence Signals: Filters out noise by requiring agreement acros
FREE
Moving Polynomial Regression
Loemiro Boholts Busis
Göstergeler
Moving Polynomial Regression The   Moving Polynomial Regression   indicator provides traders with a statistically robust and adaptive method for identifying the true trend, predicting immediate momentum shifts, and filtering market noise. Unlike traditional moving averages that simply lag the price, this tool fits an optimal polynomial curve to the market, giving you a dynamic and predictive view of price action. Key Advantages Superior Noise Filtering:   Uses advanced mathematical techniques
FREE
Apex Trend EA
Loemiro Boholts Busis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apex Trend EA MetaTrader 5 için profesyonelce geliştirilmiş ve sistematik olarak optimize edilmiş bir işlem robotudur. Apex Trend EA, sıradan bir hareketli ortalama kesişim sistemi değildir. Piyasa gürültüsünü agresif bir şekilde filtrelerken yüksek olasılıklı işlemleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış, iki katmanlı bir güvenlik ilkesi üzerine kurulu eksiksiz bir ticaret çözümüdür. Titiz, veriye dayalı bir optimizasyon sürecinin ardından Apex Trend EA, kontrollü risk ile yüksek bir kazanma oranı elde
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt