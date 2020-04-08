SuperTrend Plus Dema

SuperTrend Plus Dema – Faster Trends, Less Noise

SuperTrend Plus Dema is an advanced evolution of the classic trend-following indicator. Unlike standard SuperTrend indicators that rely solely on High/Low or Close prices, this tool integrates the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) as a calculation source.

This unique combination offers a smoother trend line with significantly reduced lag, allowing you to catch trends earlier while filtering out market noise.

Why use SuperTrend Plus Dema?

  • Reduced Lag: DEMA is designed to react faster to price changes than standard EMAs or SMAs. By basing the SuperTrend calculation on DEMA, you get earlier entry signals.

  • Noise Filtering: Perfect for volatile markets (like Gold or Indices) where price spikes often trigger false reversals in standard indicators.

  • Wick Control: Includes a built-in filter to ignore candle wicks, preventing stop-hunts from flipping your trend direction prematurely.

Key Features

  • DEMA Integration: Visualize the DEMA line alongside the SuperTrend levels.

  • Flexible Pricing: Calculate trends based on Close, Median, Typical, Weighted, or the DEMA itself.

  • Non-Repainting: Signals are historical and do not vanish after the bar closes.

  • Visual Alerts: Color-coded lines (Green for Bullish, Red for Bearish) make trend identification instant.

Input Parameters

1. SuperTrend Settings

  • ATR Period: The lookback period for volatility calculation (Default: 22).

  • Multiplier: The sensitivity of the trend. Higher values = wider stops/longer trends; Lower values = tighter stops/scalping (Default: 3.0).

  • Source Price: Choose the price type for calculation. Select AP_PRICE_DEMA to activate the DEMA smoothing logic.

  • Take Wicks Into Account: Set to true to include high/low wicks. Set to false to calculate based on Close price only (filters volatility).

2. DEMA Settings

  • DEMA Period: The period for the Double Exponential Moving Average (Default: 14).

  • DEMA Shift: Shift the line forward or backward (Default: 0).

How to Trade

  1. Entry: Buy when the line turns Green. Sell when the line turns Red.

  2. Stop Loss: Use the SuperTrend line itself as a trailing stop-loss.

  3. Filter: For best results, ensure the DEMA line is sloping in the direction of the trade.

Download for FREE and upgrade your trend following strategy today!


