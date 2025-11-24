Footprint Indicator Fixed

Footprint_Indicator_Fixed is a lightweight yet powerful footprint tool designed for traders who want real-time insight into market microstructure.
This indicator displays buy/sell tick counts and delta values directly on each candle, helping you instantly see which side of the market is dominant.

Key Features

  • ✔️ Real-time tick-based buy/sell volume counting

  • ✔️ Delta footprint displayed underneath each candle

  • ✔️ Clean and simple on-chart text objects—no buffers, no clutter

  • ✔️ Automatic management of historical bars (up to your chosen MaxBars)

  • ✔️ Customizable font size, colors, and delta offset

  • ✔️ Works on any symbol and timeframe

  • ✔️ Perfect for scalpers, order-flow traders, and volume-based strategies

What It Helps You See

  • Whether aggressive buyers or sellers are in control

  • Early shifts in market pressure

  • Micro-breakouts driven by order-flow imbalance

  • Delta divergences and absorption

If you want to enhance your trading with clear and precise order-flow information, Footprint_Indicator_Fixed is the ideal tool.


