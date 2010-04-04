M1 EMA Cross and ADX Trend Filter
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Lei Tan Lei
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EMA Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor based on a classic, time-tested trend-following strategy. It combines the exponential moving average (EMA) crossover signal with a powerful ADX (Average Directional Index) filter mechanism.
Unlike basic moving average strategies that fail in choppy markets, this EA intelligently analyzes market conditions. It only trades when the ADX confirms a strong trend, effectively filtering out false signals during ranging/sideways markets.
V3.0 Key Upgrades: ✅ Universal Timeframe Support: No longer limited to M1. The EA automatically adapts to ANY chart timeframe you attach it to (H1, H4, M15, etc.). ✅ Smart Capital Protection: Built-in margin check prevents trading errors when free margin is low. ✅ Auto-Digit Detection: Automatically adjusts point values for 3-digit and 5-digit brokers.
Key Features:
-
Dual-Logic Entry:
-
Signal: Fast EMA (31) crosses Slow EMA (144).
-
Filter: ADX > 20 (Configurable) with DI+/DI- confirmation ensures momentum is on your side.
-
-
Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
-
Profit Locking: Includes a Trailing Stop feature to let profits run while protecting gains against reversals.
-
Safety First: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO dangerous averaging. This is a safe, single-entry strategy.
-
Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high-spread news events or rollover times.
Recommendations:
-
Pairs: Works best on trending pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: Highly recommended for H1 (1-Hour) to catch stable trends, but works on all timeframes.
-
Deposit: Minimum $100 (using 0.01 lots).
Parameters (Inputs):
-
EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow : Period for Fast/Slow MA (Default: 31/144).
-
UseADXFilter : Enable/Disable the trend strength filter.
-
StopLossPoints : Distance in Points (e.g., 800 points = 80 pips on 5-digit brokers).
-
TakeProfitPoints : Distance in Points.
-
TrailingStopPoints : Distance to trail the Stop Loss.