M1 EMA Cross and ADX Trend Filter

EMA Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor based on a classic, time-tested trend-following strategy. It combines the exponential moving average (EMA) crossover signal with a powerful ADX (Average Directional Index) filter mechanism.

Unlike basic moving average strategies that fail in choppy markets, this EA intelligently analyzes market conditions. It only trades when the ADX confirms a strong trend, effectively filtering out false signals during ranging/sideways markets.

V3.0 Key Upgrades:Universal Timeframe Support: No longer limited to M1. The EA automatically adapts to ANY chart timeframe you attach it to (H1, H4, M15, etc.). ✅ Smart Capital Protection: Built-in margin check prevents trading errors when free margin is low. ✅ Auto-Digit Detection: Automatically adjusts point values for 3-digit and 5-digit brokers.

Key Features:

  • Dual-Logic Entry:

    1. Signal: Fast EMA (31) crosses Slow EMA (144).

    2. Filter: ADX > 20 (Configurable) with DI+/DI- confirmation ensures momentum is on your side.

  • Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Profit Locking: Includes a Trailing Stop feature to let profits run while protecting gains against reversals.

  • Safety First: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO dangerous averaging. This is a safe, single-entry strategy.

  • Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high-spread news events or rollover times.

Recommendations:

  • Pairs: Works best on trending pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Highly recommended for H1 (1-Hour) to catch stable trends, but works on all timeframes.

  • Deposit: Minimum $100 (using 0.01 lots).

Parameters (Inputs):

  • EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow : Period for Fast/Slow MA (Default: 31/144).

  • UseADXFilter : Enable/Disable the trend strength filter.

  • StopLossPoints : Distance in Points (e.g., 800 points = 80 pips on 5-digit brokers).

  • TakeProfitPoints : Distance in Points.

  • TrailingStopPoints : Distance to trail the Stop Loss.


