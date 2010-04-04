M1 EMA Cross and ADX Trend Filter

EMA Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor based on a classic, time-tested trend-following strategy. It combines the exponential moving average (EMA) crossover signal with a powerful ADX (Average Directional Index) filter mechanism.

Unlike basic moving average strategies that fail in choppy markets, this EA intelligently analyzes market conditions. It only trades when the ADX confirms a strong trend, effectively filtering out false signals during ranging/sideways markets.

V3.0 Key Upgrades: ✅ Universal Timeframe Support: No longer limited to M1. The EA automatically adapts to ANY chart timeframe you attach it to (H1, H4, M15, etc.). ✅ Smart Capital Protection: Built-in margin check prevents trading errors when free margin is low. ✅ Auto-Digit Detection: Automatically adjusts point values for 3-digit and 5-digit brokers.

Key Features:

Dual-Logic Entry: Signal: Fast EMA (31) crosses Slow EMA (144). Filter: ADX > 20 (Configurable) with DI+/DI- confirmation ensures momentum is on your side.

Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

Profit Locking: Includes a Trailing Stop feature to let profits run while protecting gains against reversals.

Safety First: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO dangerous averaging. This is a safe, single-entry strategy.

Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high-spread news events or rollover times.

Recommendations:

Pairs: Works best on trending pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: Highly recommended for H1 (1-Hour) to catch stable trends, but works on all timeframes.

Deposit: Minimum $100 (using 0.01 lots).

Parameters (Inputs):