TechRiven Gold Pro, AI-Optimized Gold Trading with Confidence.

TechRiven Gold Pro is a high-performance automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD traders who want fast execution, stable profits, and smart risk control.



Built with advanced MQL5 technology, it adapts to Gold’s unique volatility and delivers precision entries, intelligent exits, and fully automated money

management.

Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, this EA gives you a powerful, plug-and-play trading engine that works 24/5 with no emotion, no hesitation, and no stress.





Key Features

Designed Only for XAUUSD (Gold):

Optimized over years of real-market data to capture Gold’s momentum, volatility spikes, and reversal zones.





Smart Entry & Exit Logic:

Uses dynamic algorithms for accurate market timing, reducing drawdown while maximizing profit potential.





Multiple Trading Modes:

Scalping, trend-following, volatility breakout & balanced mode.





Automatic Risk Management:

Built-in lot sizing, stop-loss, take-profit, trailing and recovery systems.





No Martingale:

Safe and transparent trading logic suitable for all brokers.





Easy Setup – Beginner Friendly:

Just attach to the XAUUSD chart and start trading.





Why TechRiven Gold Pro is Different:

Gold is not like other forex pairs — and this EA is not like other robots.

It is crafted specifically for XAUUSD’s volatility behavior, giving it an unfair advantage over generic EAs.

Trades fast-moving Gold conditions with precision

Handles news volatility better than typical robots

Optimized for low spread, fast-execution brokers

Perfect for personal accounts & long-term growth





Who Should Use TechRiven Gold Pro?

✔ XAUUSD traders.

✔ Day traders.

✔ Automated trading fans.

✔ Traders who want consistent, emotion-free results.

If your goal is stable long-term profits on Gold, this EA is built for you.





Start Trading Gold Like a Professional:

With TechRiven Gold Pro, you don’t just get an EA — you get a complete trading solution trusted by serious traders who want real results.





Recommended Settings

Account Type: Hedge

Execution Type: ECN (ECN accounts offer low spreads — essential for maximum profitability)

Leverage: 1:500

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

Recommended Brokers: Pepperstone. (or any broker offering ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts)

VPS: Recommended (no need for an expensive one; a stable 24/5 PC connection also works)





After Purchase

Send me a private message to receive:

The latest money management parameters

Updated performance settings

Personalized setup guidance

TechRiven Gold Pro — Trade Smart, Trade Confidently.