FutureSight CCI Simple ver

## 🚀 FutureSight CCI — See Beyond, Trade Ahead

### What It Is
FutureSight CCI is a next‑gen oscillator that upgrades the classic CCI.  
It combines trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and logs into one powerful tool.  

Paired with the **second‑chart generator**, it gives you total control of the ultra‑short‑term market.  
Perfect for scalping and binary options where speed and precision matter most.  

---

### ✨ Highlights
- **Extended CCI**: Three custom lines for deeper insight  
- **Trend Labels**: Real‑time slope display (toggle ON/OFF) ※1  
- **Cross Arrows**: Visualize MA2 crossing with MA3/MA5 directly on the chart  
  *Note: Arrows are not direct entry signals, but hints of likely movement direction after the crossover.*
- **Bollinger Bands**: Center, upper, and lower lines included  
- **Alerts**: Sound notifications on breakouts ※1  
- **CSV Logs**: Save bar‑close data for backtesting or automation ※1  
- **ADX/DI Option**: Record trend strength when needed ※1  
- **Second‑Chart Generator**: Bonus license key included ※1  

---

### 🎯 Best For
- Traders who want instant trend strength recognition  
- Those who prefer visual cross signals  
- Anyone needing CSV logs for testing or integration  
- Scalpers and binary option traders in ultra‑short timeframes  
- **Anyone who wants to capture the next moment before it happens**  

---

※1 Simple version: fixed settings, arrow position only adjustable.  
Optimized for range‑bound ultra‑short‑term trading.
Plus de l'auteur
Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer
Kazutaka Okuno
Utilitaires
In standard MT5, only minute-based or higher timeframes are available, and ultra-short-term charts such as 1-second or 5-second charts are not provided. This tool, **"Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer"**, is a utility EA designed to generate second-based charts in real time from tick data, allowing traders to precisely observe ultra-short-term price movements. It can be easily used by simply attaching it to a regular chart. The generated second-based charts are automatically created as custom s
FREE
Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicateurs
**“Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands” – Linear Regression Channel + Standard Deviation Band Indicator (MT5)**   This indicator automatically plots multi‑period linear regression channels together with standard deviation bands, giving traders instant clarity on trend direction, price dispersion, and key support/resistance zones.   By turning complex analysis into simple, intuitive visuals, it provides discretionary traders with a clear market context at a glance.   ### Key Features
FREE
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicateurs
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor — Multi-Timeframe Difference Panel (Visualizing candle changes as numeric values) Overview: Monitor candle differences across multiple timeframes in a compact numeric panel. Each row represents a timeframe, and each cell shows the recent close-to-close difference (pips/ticks). Blue = upward, Red = downward, Gray = no change. Since it uses label rendering only, it is lightweight and does not interfere with the chart. Key Features: - Multi-timeframe support (M1, M5,
FREE
Seconds Chart Generator FullVer
Kazutaka Okuno
Utilitaires
By default, MetaTrader 5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher. Ultra-short-term charts such as 1-second or 5-second timeframes are not available in the standard platform. Seconds Chart Generator is a utility EA designed to generate seconds-based charts in real time using tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra-short-term price movements with precision. Simply attach it to any standard chart, and it will automatically create a custom symbol representing the seconds-based chart. Y
FutureSight CCI
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicateurs
## FutureSight CCI — See Beyond the Trend ### Indicator Overview **FutureSight CCI** is a next-generation oscillator that takes the traditional CCI to the next level.   It combines everything traders need into one powerful tool: trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and CSV logging. When paired with the **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator**, you gain full control over ultra-short-term price action.   For scalping and binary options, the **speed and precision of “reading the f
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis