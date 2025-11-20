FutureSight CCI Simple ver
- Indicateurs
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Version: 1.0
## 🚀 FutureSight CCI — See Beyond, Trade Ahead
### What It Is
FutureSight CCI is a next‑gen oscillator that upgrades the classic CCI.
It combines trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and logs into one powerful tool.
Paired with the **second‑chart generator**, it gives you total control of the ultra‑short‑term market.
Perfect for scalping and binary options where speed and precision matter most.
---
### ✨ Highlights
- **Extended CCI**: Three custom lines for deeper insight
- **Trend Labels**: Real‑time slope display (toggle ON/OFF) ※1
- **Cross Arrows**: Visualize MA2 crossing with MA3/MA5 directly on the chart
*Note: Arrows are not direct entry signals, but hints of likely movement direction after the crossover.*
- **Bollinger Bands**: Center, upper, and lower lines included
- **Alerts**: Sound notifications on breakouts ※1
- **CSV Logs**: Save bar‑close data for backtesting or automation ※1
- **ADX/DI Option**: Record trend strength when needed ※1
- **Second‑Chart Generator**: Bonus license key included ※1
---
### 🎯 Best For
- Traders who want instant trend strength recognition
- Those who prefer visual cross signals
- Anyone needing CSV logs for testing or integration
- Scalpers and binary option traders in ultra‑short timeframes
- **Anyone who wants to capture the next moment before it happens**
---
※1 Simple version: fixed settings, arrow position only adjustable.
Optimized for range‑bound ultra‑short‑term trading.