AdvCopyTraders

AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes.

Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS.

Key Features

Instant Copying (0–1ms)

Lightning-fast mirroring of buy, sell, modify, close or SL/TP updates.

MT4 → MT4 Local Copy

Works between:

  • Same broker

  • Different brokers

  • Different accounts

  • Unlimited accounts

Lot Size Control

  • Fixed lot

  • Multiplier (0.01x – 50x)

  • Equity or balance proportional

Reverse Trading Mode

Copy opposite trades automatically:

  • BUY → SELL

  • SELL → BUY

Perfect for hedging or opposite-strategy replication.

Selective Copying

Filter trades by:

  • Symbol

  • Magic number

  • Direction (Buy only, Sell only)

  • Min/max lot size

Auto-Reconnect System

If a terminal disconnects or freezes, the copier automatically restores the sync.

Full Order Management

Copies:

  • Entry

  • SL/TP

  • Modifications

  • Trailing stop

  • Breakeven

  • Partial closures

No DLLs • No External Libraries

100% pure MQL4 — safe and accepted by all brokers.

Who Is It For?

  • Signal providers

  • Account managers / money managers

  • Traders using multiple MT4 accounts

  • Traders splitting risk across several accounts

  • Prop-firm diversification setups

Setup

Easy 2-file setup:

  • Place AdvCopyTraders_Master on main account

  • Place AdvCopyTraders_Slave on receiving account
    Copying begins instantly.

Recommended For

  • VPS environments

  • Local PC setups

  • Fast copy between accounts without internet delays

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries risk. Use this tool with proper risk management.


Produtos recomendados
Candlestick Pattern Scanner and Detector
Abdulhadi Darwish
Indicadores
The Candlestick Pattern Detector is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify and highlight candlestick patterns on your charts. Currently, the indicator detects one specific candlestick pattern - the pinbar, known for its significance in technical analysis and trading strategies. This tool provides traders with visual cues, making it easier to spot potential market reversals or continuations. Features: Customizable Colors: Users can customize the colors of the bullish and bearish
MACD Decision Tree
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicadores
This indicator was constructed using decision trees.  I will only give a few insights into the algorithm since it is original. But there are 4 trees in the inputs and by default they are 10. The decision tree logic for buy signals is as follows: If the MACD line is less than  certain bullish divergence (determined by the "BUY_TREE_1" and "BUY_TREE_2" variables) The decision tree logic for sell signals is as follows: If the MACD line is greater than certain bearish divergence  (determined by the
IPDA and PD Ranges MT4
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu
5 (1)
Indicadores
IPDA AND PD RANGES. Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm (IPDA) Range Liquidity and trades in the FX market take place in a decentralized manner as banks, brokers and electronic communication networks (ECNs) interact with one another to set prices. In FX, and ECN is a trading platform or electronic broker that hosts bids and offers and transmit them to users worldwide. ECN broadcasts a price around the world as various participants leave orders to buy and sell. Banks provide streaming prices based
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador baseado no desequilíbrio do tick-spread. TF: Funciona em todos os timeframes (de M1 a D1). Par: Compatível com Forex, índices, ouro e CFDs (ajuste automático para instrumentos JPY, Ouro e CFD). Configurações: TickWindow (200) – janela de observação de ticks SpreadWeight (1.5) – peso do spread NormalizationPeriod (20) – período de normalização (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – níveis de alerta AlertCooldown (300s) – intervalo entre alertas Conclusão: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalan
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilitários
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Swing Points 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicadores
Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
SupplyDemandZones
Peter Lee
Indicadores
"Supply / Demand Zones" The concepts of supply and demand zones   are undoubtedly two of the most highly discussed attributes of technical analysis. Part of analysing chart of pattern , these terms are used by traders   to refer to price levels i n charts that tend to act as barriers, preventing the price of an asset from getting pushed in a certain direction. At first, the explanation and idea behind identifying these levels seems easy, but as you'll find out, supply and demand zones can come
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Níveis automáticos de ponto de equilíbrio Usando   esta   ferramenta ,   v ocê pode ativar o movimento automático do SL, quando a operação atingir um lucro desejado.  Especialmente   importante   para   traders   de   curto prazo   .   A opção de deslocamento também está disponível: algum lucro pode ser protegido. Ferramenta multifuncional : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta  |   Contate-me  se tiver alguma dúvida  |   Versão MT5 Processo de ativação da função automática de ponto de equil
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Bibliotecas
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
Experts
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
Atr Suplied and Demand Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicadores
MR BEAST INDICATOR ATR SUPLIED AND DEMAND ¡Descubre la herramienta definitiva para la toma de decisiones financieras con nuestro asesor experto! Diseñado para operar en la vanguardia de los mercados globales, este asesor se destaca por su capacidad única para analizar tendencias en tiempo real utilizando el indicador Average True Range (ATR) y el equilibrio de oferta y demanda. Al aprovechar el ATR, nuestro asesor experto evalúa la volatilidad actual del mercado, proporcionándote una visión clar
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Advanced Supply and Demand Zones
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Indicadores
Unlock Precision Trading with Advanced Multi‑Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones This powerful indicator automatically detects high‑probability Supply and Demand zones across multiple timeframes, giving you a clear view of institutional footprints and market imbalance. Designed for traders who value accuracy and simplicity, it highlights the most relevant zones, filters out noise, and adapts seamlessly to any instrument — Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, and more. Tested extensively across mult
FalseBreakdown
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Данный индикатор находит рыночные ситуации по типу "ложный пробой", "сложный ложный пробой" и "пробой уровня". Настройки SettingListMarket - В данном разделе гибко настраивается список торговых инструментов и фильтров. ListOrMarketOverview - При false список инструментов используется из List_1...List_5, при true инструменты из обзора рынка. Forex - включает в список Forex инструменты. CFD - включает в список CFD инструменты. Futures - включает в список Futures инструменты. CFDOnIndexes - включа
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicadores
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
MTF candle indicator Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicadores
Szia! Egy indikátorral. Több idő gyertyájának kirajzoltatása egy charton. Különböző színek rendelhetők a long és short gyertyákhoz. Vonal vastagsága állítható. A gyertya kitöltése engedélyezhető. Hello! With an indicator. Drawing multiple time candles on a chart. Different colors can be ordered for long and short candles. Line thickness can be adjusted. Filling the candle can be allowed. Videó: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bequnAw-g&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein
Ace 4X Fibonacci
Juan Manuel Alvarado
Indicadores
https://youtu.be/DhM7se_ePw8   ACE 4X FIBONACCI - Professional Trading Intelligence The Ultimate Fibonacci Retracement System Transform your trading with ACE 4X FIBONACCI - a meticulously engineered indicator that brings institutional-grade Fibonacci analysis directly to your MT4 platform. Built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and style. PROFESSIONAL TRADING REDEFINED Experience the power of advanced Fibonacci retracement analysis through our revolutionary Luxury Theme interfac
Trend Alternative
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the aver
Quantum Volume Point of Control Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Quantum VPOC indicator has been developed to expand the two dimensional study of volume and price, to a three dimensional one which embraces time. The volume/price/time relationship then provides real insight to the inner workings of the market and the heartbeat of sentiment and risk which drives the price action accordingly. The Quantum VPOC indicator displays several key pieces of information on the chart as follows: Volume Profile - this appears as a histogram of volume on the vertical pr
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicadores
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
PipFinite Energy Beam
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.94 (17)
Indicadores
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitários
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT4.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5 | Versão Discord Se você quiser experime
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilitários
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitários
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilitários
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitários
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitários
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Sistema Avançado de Gestão de Risco e Controle de Operações para MT4 Versão Gratuita: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Visão Geral Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) é uma ferramenta profissional de execução de ordens e gestão de risco desenvolvida para MetaTrader 4. Foi projetada para traders que necessitam de disciplina, forte proteção de capital e automação inteligente dentro do MT4. O sistema controla o risco, protege o patrimônio da conta, aplica limite
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Utilitários
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
FiboPlusMultiTF
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilitários
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the abilit
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitários
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilitários
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (   sem a necessidade de um Token de Bot ou Permissões de Administrador  diretamente para o seu MT4. Foi projetado com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demo  | Versão MT5 | Versão Telegram Se quiser experimentar uma demonstração, vá p
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilitários
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitários
O painel FFx Hidden Manager vai ajudar facilitando o gerenciamento de suas ordens diretamente no gráfico. Abaixo a descrição de todos os recursos: TP, SL e Trailing Stop ficam ocultos Cada ordem tem a sua própria linha no gráfico Arrasta e solta (Drag & Drop) qualquer linha para alterar o TP/SL, conforme sua necessidade Opção para mover automaticamente a linha SL no empate (breakeven) quando TP # 1 for atingido Opção para escolher o tipo de TP/SL (por pips ou preço) Opção para escolher o tipo de
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitários
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilitários
News Trader Pro é um robô único que permite a negociação com notícias pela sua estratégia pré-definida. Ele carrega pedaços de notícias de vários sites populares de Forex. Você pode escolher qualquer notícia e programar a estratégia para negociar, então o News Trader Pro vai operar com essa notícia através de uma estratégia selecionada automaticamente quando a notícia for publicada. As notícias dão a oportunidade de ter pips desde que o preço tenha um grande movimento com a publicação. Agora, co
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitários
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Utilitários
Baixe uma copiadora de negócios fácil de usar e personalizar. Nada supérfluo, tudo é apenas o mais necessário. Pode fazer cópias para frente e para trás (reversa). Com a cópia direta, ele assume o controle de Stop Loss e Take Profit de cada pedido. Repete as modificações do mercado e limita os pedidos colocados na conta principal. É possível copiar nos modos "um para muitos" e "muitos para um". Atenção: O produto destina-se a copiar transações apenas dentro de um PC ou VPS com acesso ao desktop.
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Utilitários
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilitários
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Mais do autor
BuySellSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
5 (2)
Experts
BuySellSeriesEA is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance with absolute security of your trading capital with inbuilt setting to adjust to any market conditions... Note: if you need to know the real performance of this EA; keep back test aside, try real forward testing or trading , then you will know how sophisticated BuySellSeriesEA with its great performance       BuySellSeriesEA Live signals          BuySellSeriesEA recommended pair, add EURJPY,GBPUSD, however
GraphSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Experts
GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave. is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are
Traderspro
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Experts
TradersPro — Fully Automated Buy/Sell EA for Steady Growth Automated Buy/Sell EA Demo-tested: +200% Growth ️ Plug-and-Trade Setup — No Experience Needed Description: TradersPro is a fully automated Forex EA designed for consistent buy/sell trading with minimal supervision. It uses a smart trend-and-reversal logic with built-in risk management to help traders grow their accounts steadily. Developed after months of testing, TradersPro performs well in both trending and volatile market con
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário