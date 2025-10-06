SpreadControl MT5
- Göstergeler
- Andrey Shvecov
- Sürüm: 1.30
A simple indicator showing the size of the spread at the current time, the maximum for the day and the maximum for the entire duration of the indicator.
Daily statistics of the maximum spread are also displayed, indicating the time when this spread was fixed.
The location of the display of the received information can be changed depending on your preferences and positioned anywhere on the screen.
It is possible to output alerts about exceeding the size of the spread specified in the input parameters.