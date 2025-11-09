Gold Deposite Accelerator
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Turan Mural
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
WITHDRAW YOUR PROFIT EVERY SINGLE DAY!
⚙️ CORE CONCEPT
Gold Deposit Accelerator is an ultra-precise scalping EA designed to capture every $1 (100 points) move — and if it misses, it patiently waits for the price to return to that level.
Built entirely on pure technical analysis, it doesn’t rely on news or fundamentals — just pure price behavior.
🧠 Technical analysis is more than enough to catch a $1 move — and this EA executes it faster and smarter than any human.
⚡ WHY NOW
During 2024–2025, XAUUSD volatility reached record levels, creating massive trading opportunities.
This EA was designed specifically for this high-volatility structure — allowing it to react to market impulses with surgical precision and lightning speed.
📊 PERFORMANCE
✅ 2-Year Historical Backtest: Stable growth with controlled drawdown.
✅ 1-Month Demo Test: Real-time accuracy confirmed.
✅ Now running Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340407?source=Site+Signals+My
It opens many trades daily and aims to close them quickly,
so you can withdraw profits every day.
💡 WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE
-
❌ Not a classic trading tool — it’s a capital acceleration system.
-
⚙️ Fully customizable Grid strategy:
— Choose equal lots or
— Martingale multipliers.
-
💰 You decide lot size and basket depth.
-
🧩 Compatible with any broker — just adjust TP and Step points.
🚀 TRY IT YOURSELF
Buy it now while the price is still low,
test it on Demo or USC Real account,
and see the results with your own eyes.
💵 The price will increase by $25 after each sale,
and ⏳ rental option is available only until the end of November!
👨💼 FROM THE AUTHOR
I’m Turan Mural, creator of this EA.
I personally provide direct support to all clients, welcome feedback and improvement ideas.
This EA is built to help you achieve financial freedom through consistent performance.
📌 TECHNICAL DETAILS
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
TimeFrame: M1
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (USD) or 1000 USC
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers
(Adjust TP and Step settings as needed)
💎 Gold Deposit Accelerator isn’t just another EA — it’s your capital turbocharger.
Make your gold move faster.