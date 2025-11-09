Gold Deposite Accelerator

5

WITHDRAW YOUR PROFIT EVERY SINGLE DAY!

CORE CONCEPT

Gold Deposit Accelerator is an ultra-precise scalping EA designed to capture every $1 (100 points) move — and if it misses, it patiently waits for the price to return to that level.
Built entirely on pure technical analysis, it doesn’t rely on news or fundamentals — just pure price behavior.

 Technical analysis is more than enough to catch a $1 move — and this EA executes it faster and smarter than any human.

WHY NOW

During 2024–2025, XAUUSD volatility reached record levels, creating massive trading opportunities.
This EA was designed specifically for this high-volatility structure — allowing it to react to market impulses with surgical precision and lightning speed.

PERFORMANCE

2-Year Historical Backtest: Stable growth with controlled drawdown.


Now running Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340407?source=Site+Signals+My
It opens many trades daily and aims to close them quickly,
so you can withdraw profits every day.

WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE

  • Not a classic trading tool — it’s a capital acceleration system.

  • Fully customizable Grid strategy:
    — Choose equal lots or
    Martingale multipliers.

  • You decide lot size and basket depth.

  • Compatible with any broker — just adjust TP and Step points.

TRY IT YOURSELF

Buy it now while the price is still low,
test it on Demo or USC Real account,
and see the results with your own eyes.
The price will increase by $25 after each sale,
and rental option is available only until the end of November!

FROM THE AUTHOR

I’m Turan Mural, creator of this EA.
I personally provide direct support to all clients, welcome feedback and improvement ideas.
This EA is built to help you achieve financial freedom through consistent performance.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • TimeFrame: M1

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (USD) or 1000 USC

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers
    (Adjust TP and Step settings as needed)

Gold Deposit Accelerator isn’t just another EA — it’s your capital turbocharger.
Make your gold move faster.


Reviews 1
June Nguyen
581
June Nguyen 2025.11.18 08:33 
 

The EA is very promising, and the author enthusiastically answers questions. After renting it for over a week, I already have enough balance to purchase the EA. I will continue to use it and monitor its performance.

