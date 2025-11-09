Gold Deposite Accelerator

WITHDRAW YOUR PROFIT EVERY SINGLE DAY!

⚙️ CORE CONCEPT

Gold Deposit Accelerator is an ultra-precise scalping EA designed to capture every $1 (100 points) move — and if it misses, it patiently waits for the price to return to that level.

Built entirely on pure technical analysis, it doesn’t rely on news or fundamentals — just pure price behavior.

🧠 Technical analysis is more than enough to catch a $1 move — and this EA executes it faster and smarter than any human.

⚡ WHY NOW

During 2024–2025, XAUUSD volatility reached record levels, creating massive trading opportunities.

This EA was designed specifically for this high-volatility structure — allowing it to react to market impulses with surgical precision and lightning speed.

📊 PERFORMANCE

✅ 2-Year Historical Backtest: Stable growth with controlled drawdown.

✅ 1-Month Demo Test: Real-time accuracy confirmed.

✅ Now running Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340407?source=Site+Signals+My

It opens many trades daily and aims to close them quickly,

so you can withdraw profits every day.

💡 WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE

❌ Not a classic trading tool — it’s a capital acceleration system.

⚙️ Fully customizable Grid strategy:

— Choose equal lots or

— Martingale multipliers.

💰 You decide lot size and basket depth.

🧩 Compatible with any broker — just adjust TP and Step points.

🚀 TRY IT YOURSELF

Buy it now while the price is still low,

test it on Demo or USC Real account,

and see the results with your own eyes.

💵 The price will increase by $25 after each sale,

and ⏳ rental option is available only until the end of November!

👨‍💼 FROM THE AUTHOR

I’m Turan Mural, creator of this EA.

I personally provide direct support to all clients, welcome feedback and improvement ideas.

This EA is built to help you achieve financial freedom through consistent performance.

📌 TECHNICAL DETAILS

Symbol: XAUUSD

TimeFrame: M1

Minimum Deposit: $500 (USD) or 1000 USC

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers

(Adjust TP and Step settings as needed)

💎 Gold Deposit Accelerator isn’t just another EA — it’s your capital turbocharger.

Make your gold move faster.