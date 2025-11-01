NGC Quark

NGC Quark

I tested this indicator on a 1-year timeframe (January 2024 – January 2025), on M15, with Take Profit of 5 pips, without Stop Loss, on the EURUSD pair.

Out of 351 trades, only 12 were lost.

Signals are shown by blue circles (Buy) and red circles (Sell).

The indicator works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.

I recommend M15 – D1 intervals.

Exits, from a few pips (as in the example above) or TMA NRP lines, Support, Resistance lines, etc.

- For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.

This indicator is free and must be placed in the Indicators folder.

GIFT!

Whoever buys this indicator will receive an EA as a gift that can be run in the strategy tester (see image 1).
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
H4 Supersignal
Teofil Creanga
Göstergeler
H4 Supersignal Welcome to my page. - The H4 Supersignal indicator is created for the H4 timeframe. - The indicator does not repaint. - It can be tried on other timeframes. - It works on all currency pairs. - Bollinger Bands (60, 2) or moving averages (60 Smoothed) can be attached to the chart as a visual aid. - Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows in accordance with the blue and red trend lines. Good luck!
H4 Scalping
Teofil Creanga
Göstergeler
H4 - Scalping - This indicator has a high earning potential and is created for the H4 timeframe, but can also be used on higher timeframes. - The indicator does not repaint and works on all currency pairs. - With the help of moving averages or other preferred indicators, losses can be minimized. - Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows. - I have noticed that exits of 30 pips with Stop Loss of 30 pips give good results. Or exits at crossings of moving averages 5 and 36 LWM
Blue Quark
Teofil Creanga
Göstergeler
Blue Quark - Blue Quark can be used on all timeframes. - With Blue Quark you can trade on all currency pairs. - The indicator does not repaint. - With the help of 200 SMA or other preferred indicators, losses can be minimized. - Trading signals are displayed by blue and red arrows. - The Blue Quark indicator displays very good signals on BTCUSD. - For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment. This indicator is
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt