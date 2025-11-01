NGC Quark





I tested this indicator on a 1-year timeframe (January 2024 – January 2025), on M15, with Take Profit of 5 pips, without Stop Loss, on the EURUSD pair.





Out of 351 trades, only 12 were lost.





Signals are shown by blue circles (Buy) and red circles (Sell).





The indicator works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.





I recommend M15 – D1 intervals.





Exits, from a few pips (as in the example above) or TMA NRP lines, Support, Resistance lines, etc.





- For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.





This indicator is free and must be placed in the Indicators folder.





GIFT!





Whoever buys this indicator will receive an EA as a gift that can be run in the strategy tester (see image 1).