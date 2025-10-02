H4 Scalping
H4 - Scalping
- This indicator has a high earning potential and is created for the H4 timeframe, but can also be used on higher timeframes.
- The indicator does not repaint and works on all currency pairs.
- With the help of moving averages or other preferred indicators, losses can be minimized.
- Trading signals are displayed by white and yellow arrows.
- I have noticed that exits of 30 pips with Stop Loss of 30 pips give good results.
Or exits at crossings of moving averages 5 and 36 LWMA.
Good luck!