Price Action Dashboard Pro

PinBar Dashboard Pro - Multifunctional Pattern Scanner

🚀 Overview

PinBar Dashboard Pro is a professional tool for traders that provides real-time scanning of 4 key price patterns on 6 timeframes for a variety of trading instruments. It is an ideal solution for quick market analysis and finding trading opportunities.





✨ Key Features

🎯 Multifunctional Scanning

4 Patterns: PinBar, Engulfing, Doji, InsideBar





6 timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1





Unlimited number of symbols (up to 64 instruments supported)





Color indicators: Green (BUY), Red (SELL), Gray (Neutral)





⚙️ Flexible customization

Individual timeframe management for each pattern





Customizable display settings (colors, sizes, position)





Adjustable sensitivity (bar offset)





Automatic updates with a customizable interval





🖥️ User-friendly interface

Intuitive color panel with clickable elements





Scroll characters to work with large lists





Quick navigation between bars





Compact layout without losing functionality





🔔 Smart alerts

Sound and pop-up notifications





Detecting new signals when the bar closes





Selectively enabling/disabling alerts





📈 Integration with the trading platform

Opening charts with a single click





Support for templates for automatic application





Two opening modes: new window or current window





Safe mode prevents the terminal from crashing





🛠 Technical specifications

Supported patterns

PinBar





Body < 35% of the range





Shadow > 55% of the range





2:1 shadow ratio





Engulfing





Complete engulfing of the previous bar





Bullish and bearish engulfing





Doji





Body < 10% of the range





Equal shadows > 30% of the range





InsideBar





Full location inside the previous bar





Direction determination by closing





Timeframes

M30 (30) - 30 minutes





H1 (H) - 1 hour





H4 (4) - 4 hours





D1 (D) - 1 day





W1 (W) - 1 week





MN1 (M) - 1 month





📋 How to use

Basic setting

Add symbols to the list using a comma





Configure timeframes for each pattern





Select signal display colors





Set the update interval





Advanced features

Disable unnecessary timeframes for focus





Configure a template for automatic application





Select the chart opening mode





Adjust the offset for history analysis





Workflow

The indicator scans all specified symbols and timeframes





Color-coded cells display current signals





Clicking on a cell opens the corresponding chart





Alerts notify of new signals





💡 Benefits for the trader

Time-saving

Instant overview of the entire market





Automatic scanning instead of manual analysis





Quick navigation between instruments





Increased efficiency

Seize opportunities with alerts





Consistency of analysis on all timeframes





Visual simplicity of complex information





Flexibility of application

Suitable for all trading styles (scalping, day trading, swing trading)





Adaptable to any strategy





Scalable from a few to dozens of instruments





🎯 Target audience

Day traders - quick market overview before the session





Scalpers - search for short-term opportunities





Swing traders - analysis of medium-term trends





Multi-currency traders - management of multiple instruments





Beginners traders - learning pattern recognition





📞 Support

Detailed documentation in Russian





Technical support for installation and configuration





Regular updates and improvements