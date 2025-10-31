Price Action Dashboard Pro
- Göstergeler
- Aleksandr Bacho
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
PinBar Dashboard Pro - Multifunctional Pattern Scanner
🚀 Overview
PinBar Dashboard Pro is a professional tool for traders that provides real-time scanning of 4 key price patterns on 6 timeframes for a variety of trading instruments. It is an ideal solution for quick market analysis and finding trading opportunities.
✨ Key Features
🎯 Multifunctional Scanning
4 Patterns: PinBar, Engulfing, Doji, InsideBar
6 timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
Unlimited number of symbols (up to 64 instruments supported)
Color indicators: Green (BUY), Red (SELL), Gray (Neutral)
⚙️ Flexible customization
Individual timeframe management for each pattern
Customizable display settings (colors, sizes, position)
Adjustable sensitivity (bar offset)
Automatic updates with a customizable interval
🖥️ User-friendly interface
Intuitive color panel with clickable elements
Scroll characters to work with large lists
Quick navigation between bars
Compact layout without losing functionality
🔔 Smart alerts
Sound and pop-up notifications
Detecting new signals when the bar closes
Selectively enabling/disabling alerts
📈 Integration with the trading platform
Opening charts with a single click
Support for templates for automatic application
Two opening modes: new window or current window
Safe mode prevents the terminal from crashing
🛠 Technical specifications
Supported patterns
PinBar
Body < 35% of the range
Shadow > 55% of the range
2:1 shadow ratio
Engulfing
Complete engulfing of the previous bar
Bullish and bearish engulfing
Doji
Body < 10% of the range
Equal shadows > 30% of the range
InsideBar
Full location inside the previous bar
Direction determination by closing
Timeframes
M30 (30) - 30 minutes
H1 (H) - 1 hour
H4 (4) - 4 hours
D1 (D) - 1 day
W1 (W) - 1 week
MN1 (M) - 1 month
📋 How to use
Basic setting
Add symbols to the list using a comma
Configure timeframes for each pattern
Select signal display colors
Set the update interval
Advanced features
Disable unnecessary timeframes for focus
Configure a template for automatic application
Select the chart opening mode
Adjust the offset for history analysis
Workflow
The indicator scans all specified symbols and timeframes
Color-coded cells display current signals
Clicking on a cell opens the corresponding chart
Alerts notify of new signals
💡 Benefits for the trader
Time-saving
Instant overview of the entire market
Automatic scanning instead of manual analysis
Quick navigation between instruments
Increased efficiency
Seize opportunities with alerts
Consistency of analysis on all timeframes
Visual simplicity of complex information
Flexibility of application
Suitable for all trading styles (scalping, day trading, swing trading)
Adaptable to any strategy
Scalable from a few to dozens of instruments
🎯 Target audience
Day traders - quick market overview before the session
Scalpers - search for short-term opportunities
Swing traders - analysis of medium-term trends
Multi-currency traders - management of multiple instruments
Beginners traders - learning pattern recognition
📞 Support
Detailed documentation in Russian
Technical support for installation and configuration
Regular updates and improvements