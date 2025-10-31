Price Action Dashboard Pro

PinBar Dashboard Pro - Multifunctional Pattern Scanner
🚀 Overview
PinBar Dashboard Pro is a professional tool for traders that provides real-time scanning of 4 key price patterns on 6 timeframes for a variety of trading instruments. It is an ideal solution for quick market analysis and finding trading opportunities.

✨ Key Features
🎯 Multifunctional Scanning
4 Patterns: PinBar, Engulfing, Doji, InsideBar

6 timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

Unlimited number of symbols (up to 64 instruments supported)

Color indicators: Green (BUY), Red (SELL), Gray (Neutral)

⚙️ Flexible customization
Individual timeframe management for each pattern

Customizable display settings (colors, sizes, position)

Adjustable sensitivity (bar offset)

Automatic updates with a customizable interval

🖥️ User-friendly interface
Intuitive color panel with clickable elements

Scroll characters to work with large lists

Quick navigation between bars

Compact layout without losing functionality

🔔 Smart alerts
Sound and pop-up notifications

Detecting new signals when the bar closes

Selectively enabling/disabling alerts

📈 Integration with the trading platform
Opening charts with a single click

Support for templates for automatic application

Two opening modes: new window or current window

Safe mode prevents the terminal from crashing

🛠 Technical specifications
Supported patterns
PinBar

Body < 35% of the range

Shadow > 55% of the range

2:1 shadow ratio

Engulfing

Complete engulfing of the previous bar

Bullish and bearish engulfing

Doji

Body < 10% of the range

Equal shadows > 30% of the range

InsideBar

Full location inside the previous bar

Direction determination by closing

Timeframes
M30 (30) - 30 minutes

H1 (H) - 1 hour

H4 (4) - 4 hours

D1 (D) - 1 day

W1 (W) - 1 week

MN1 (M) - 1 month

📋 How to use
Basic setting
Add symbols to the list using a comma

Configure timeframes for each pattern

Select signal display colors

Set the update interval

Advanced features
Disable unnecessary timeframes for focus

Configure a template for automatic application

Select the chart opening mode

Adjust the offset for history analysis

Workflow
The indicator scans all specified symbols and timeframes

Color-coded cells display current signals

Clicking on a cell opens the corresponding chart

Alerts notify of new signals

💡 Benefits for the trader
Time-saving
Instant overview of the entire market

Automatic scanning instead of manual analysis

Quick navigation between instruments

Increased efficiency
Seize opportunities with alerts

Consistency of analysis on all timeframes

Visual simplicity of complex information

Flexibility of application
Suitable for all trading styles (scalping, day trading, swing trading)

Adaptable to any strategy

Scalable from a few to dozens of instruments

🎯 Target audience
Day traders - quick market overview before the session

Scalpers - search for short-term opportunities

Swing traders - analysis of medium-term trends

Multi-currency traders - management of multiple instruments

Beginners traders - learning pattern recognition

📞 Support
Detailed documentation in Russian

Technical support for installation and configuration

Regular updates and improvements
