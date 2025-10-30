Overview

Apeiron Edge Alerts is a powerful and intuitive alert management tool designed for active traders who need reliable notifications when price reaches critical levels. Track unlimited price levels across multiple timeframes with customizable alert settings, visual feedback, and persistent session management.

Key Features

📍 Flexible Alert Creation

Draw Mode : Click anywhere on the chart to create instant horizontal line alerts

: Click anywhere on the chart to create instant horizontal line alerts Make Mode : Convert existing chart objects (horizontal lines, trend lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels) into tracked alerts

: Convert existing chart objects (horizontal lines, trend lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels) into tracked alerts Smart Object Recognition: Automatically extracts meaningful names from chart objects or creates descriptive names based on price levels

🎯 Advanced Alert Configuration

Distance-Based Triggers : Set alert triggers at exact price levels or with pip offsets (positive for after crossing, negative for before reaching)

: Set alert triggers at exact price levels or with pip offsets (positive for after crossing, negative for before reaching) Multiple Alert Limits : Configure how many times each alert should trigger (1 to unlimited)

: Configure how many times each alert should trigger (1 to unlimited) Dual Notification System : Desktop alerts and push notifications to mobile devices

: Desktop alerts and push notifications to mobile devices Per-Element Control: Each tracked element has independent alert settings

🎨 Visual Status System

Track alert states at a glance with color-coded indicators:

🟠 Orange Solid Line : Active tracking - alert armed and ready

: Active tracking - alert armed and ready ⚫ Grey Dashed Line : Alert fired - maximum alerts reached

: Alert fired - maximum alerts reached ⚫ Grey Dotted Line: Inactive - tracking paused

💾 Persistent Session Management

Automatic Save : All tracked elements saved to file when changing timeframes

: All tracked elements saved to file when changing timeframes Account & Symbol Specific : Sessions organized by account number and trading symbol

: Sessions organized by account number and trading symbol Seamless Recovery : Tracked elements persist across timeframe changes

: Tracked elements persist across timeframe changes Clean Session End: Sessions automatically cleaned up when closing charts

📋 Comprehensive Management Panel

Scrollable List View : Navigate through all tracked elements with pagination (8 items per page)

: Navigate through all tracked elements with pagination (8 items per page) Quick Status Overview : See element count, active status, and current timeframe at a glance

: See element count, active status, and current timeframe at a glance Individual Configuration : Click any element to access detailed settings

: Click any element to access detailed settings Bulk Operations: Reset all fired alerts with one click

⚙️ Element Configuration Options

For each tracked element, customize:

Active/Inactive Toggle : Temporarily disable alerts without deleting

: Temporarily disable alerts without deleting Alert Distance : Pip offset from price level (0 for exact, +/- for before/after)

: Pip offset from price level (0 for exact, +/- for before/after) Maximum Alerts : How many times the alert should trigger

: How many times the alert should trigger Notification Preferences : Enable/disable desktop and mobile notifications separately

: Enable/disable desktop and mobile notifications separately Custom Naming : Rename elements for better organization

: Rename elements for better organization One-Click Reset: Reset fired alerts to track the same level again

🛠️ Toolbar Functions

Draw : Create new horizontal line alerts by clicking on chart

: Create new horizontal line alerts by clicking on chart Make : Convert existing chart objects into tracked alerts

: Convert existing chart objects into tracked alerts Alerts ON/OFF : Global alert toggle for all tracked elements

: Global alert toggle for all tracked elements History : View alert trigger history for current session

: View alert trigger history for current session Reset : Reset all fired alerts simultaneously

: Reset all fired alerts simultaneously Menu: Access the full management panel

🔔 Smart Alert Detection

Accurate Crossing Detection : Precise detection using bid/ask prices and candle data

: Precise detection using bid/ask prices and candle data No False Triggers : Recently created elements have 5-second grace period

: Recently created elements have 5-second grace period Historical Check : Validates alerts against historical price data

: Validates alerts against historical price data Market Hours Flexible: Optional alerts even when markets are closed

📊 Multi-Object Support

Track alerts on various chart objects:

Horizontal Lines

Trend Lines

Rectangles (top and bottom)

Fibonacci Retracements

🎛️ Customizable Appearance

Input parameters for visual customization:

Default line colors, widths, and styles

Active tracking color (default: Dark Orange)

Fired alert appearance (default: Grey Dashed)

Inactive element appearance (default: Grey Dotted)

Panel position and size

Maximum tracked elements (up to 50)

Use Cases

Day Traders: Track multiple support/resistance levels with instant alerts when price approaches Swing Traders: Monitor key breakout levels across multiple timeframes without staying glued to charts Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Track different levels on different timeframes - sessions persist when switching Order Management: Get notified before price reaches your pending order levels Strategy Testing: Track specific price levels to validate entry/exit strategies

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Session Storage : File-based persistence in dedicated folder (MQL5/Files/Apeiron Alerts/)

: File-based persistence in dedicated folder (MQL5/Files/Apeiron Alerts/) Account Specific : Separate sessions for each account and symbol

: Separate sessions for each account and symbol Performance : Lightweight with optimized alert checking (every 10 ticks)

: Lightweight with optimized alert checking (every 10 ticks) Object Monitoring : Automatic detection of moved or deleted chart objects

: Automatic detection of moved or deleted chart objects Memory Efficient: Compact array management with automatic cleanup

How It Works

Track: Use Draw mode to create alerts or Make mode to track existing objects Configure: Click elements in the menu to adjust alert distance, notification preferences, and limits Monitor: Visual color coding shows which alerts are active, fired, or inactive Receive: Get desktop and/or mobile notifications when price reaches your levels Manage: Reset fired alerts or delete elements no longer needed

Installation

Place indicator file in MQL5/Indicators folder Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh Navigator Drag indicator onto any chart Start tracking your critical price levels!

Perfect For Traders Who

✅ Need reliable price level alerts across multiple timeframes

✅ Want visual confirmation of alert status directly on charts

✅ Track many price levels simultaneously without clutter

✅ Require persistent tracking that survives timeframe changes

✅ Prefer flexible notification options (desktop + mobile)

✅ Value clean, intuitive user interfaces

Note

This indicator provides alert functionality only and does not execute trades. All notification settings require proper MetaTrader 5 configuration for push notifications to mobile devices.

Transform your price level monitoring with Apeiron Edge Alerts - Never miss a critical price move again!