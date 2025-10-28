Tired of choosing between safety and explosive growth? Now you don't have to.

Introducing TrendCatch_Hedge_Pro, the most versatile and powerful Expert Advisor on MQL5. We've engineered a single, robust trading engine that can be configured for two radically different goals, giving you the power to choose your destiny.

Are you a Prop Firm trader? Use our "Prop Firm Secure" preset to pass your evaluation and trade firm capital with a sub-4% drawdown.

Use our preset to pass your evaluation and trade firm capital with a sub-4% drawdown. Are you a retail trader seeking aggressive capital growth? Use our "Aggressive Growth" preset to target a staggering 350% annual return.

This isn't just an EA. It's a complete trading philosophy, backed by real-world, verified backtests.

🚀 Choose Your Weapon: Two Proven Presets Included 🚀

We don't hide our settings. We provide you with two professionally crafted, ready-to-use presets.

📊 PRESET 1: "Prop Firm Secure" (The Guardian)

Designed for traders who value security and compliance above all else.

Ideal for: Passing Prop Firm Challenges & Trading Firm Capital.

1 Year Key Performance: ✅ Net Total Profit: $47,116.84 ✅ Annual Return: ~47% ✅ Max Equity Drawdown: ONLY 3.88% ✅ Max Balance Drawdown: ONLY 2.65% ✅ Profit Factor: 1.55 ✅ Recovery Factor: 2.79



Why it's a Game-Changer for Prop Firms: Our built-in Daily Loss Limit feature ensures you never breach the strict 5% daily loss rule. With a drawdown comfortably below the 10% limit, you can trade with absolute confidence, focusing on profit instead of fear.

🚀 PRESET 2: "Aggressive Growth" (The Rocket)

Designed for experienced traders who want to maximize their personal capital's potential.

Ideal for: Personal Accounts & Aggressive Capital Growth.

1 Year Key Performance: ✅ Net Total Profit: $35,336.64 ✅ Annual Return: ~350% ✅ Max Equity Drawdown: 14.02% ✅ Max Balance Drawdown: 10.25% ✅ Profit Factor: 1.65 ✅ Recovery Factor: 2.51



Why it's a Powerhouse for Growth: This preset leverages the same core logic but with optimized position management to capture massive trends. The risk/reward ratio is phenomenal, offering a path to rapid capital multiplication while keeping drawdown at a manageable level for serious traders.

🛠️ Core Technology: The Engine Behind the Power

Both presets are powered by a state-of-the-art trading engine packed with advanced features:

Multi-Filter Trend Detection: Combines EMA, RSI, and ADX for high-probability entries.

Combines EMA, RSI, and ADX for high-probability entries. ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic stop losses and position sizing that adapt to market volatility.

Dynamic stop losses and position sizing that adapt to market volatility. ATR Pyramid System: Intelligently adds to winning positions to maximize trend potential.

Intelligently adds to winning positions to maximize trend potential. Hybrid Trailing Stop: Combines a fixed-point trail with a dynamic ATR-based floor for intelligent profit locking.

Combines a fixed-point trail with a dynamic ATR-based floor for intelligent profit locking. Automatic Break-Even: Secures your position as soon as it's in profit.

Secures your position as soon as it's in profit. Session Filter: Trade only during the most active and profitable market hours.

Trade only during the most active and profitable market hours. Robust Risk Guards: Includes Max Floating DD, Margin Level checks, and Spread control.

Includes Max Floating DD, Margin Level checks, and Spread control. Hedging Capability: Can navigate complex market conditions by managing both sides of the market.

Can navigate complex market conditions by managing both sides of the market. Visual Info Panel: Monitor your EA's status, floating profit, and open positions directly on the chart.

📋 What You Get:

The TrendCatch_Hedge_Pro .ex5 file

The "Prop Firm Secure" .set file

The "Aggressive Growth" .set file

A detailed User Manual (PDF)

Lifetime Support & Updates

⚙️ Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) (Optimized)

Timeframe: H4 (Recommended)

A VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 trading.

Stop gambling. Start trading with a professional, dual-purpose strategy. Add TrendCatch_Hedge_Pro to your cart and choose your path to profitability today!