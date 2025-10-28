TrendCatch Hedge Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mohamed Belgaila
- Sürüm: 1.40
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Tired of choosing between safety and explosive growth? Now you don't have to.
Introducing TrendCatch_Hedge_Pro, the most versatile and powerful Expert Advisor on MQL5. We've engineered a single, robust trading engine that can be configured for two radically different goals, giving you the power to choose your destiny.
- Are you a Prop Firm trader? Use our "Prop Firm Secure" preset to pass your evaluation and trade firm capital with a sub-4% drawdown.
- Are you a retail trader seeking aggressive capital growth? Use our "Aggressive Growth" preset to target a staggering 350% annual return.
This isn't just an EA. It's a complete trading philosophy, backed by real-world, verified backtests.
🚀 Choose Your Weapon: Two Proven Presets Included 🚀
We don't hide our settings. We provide you with two professionally crafted, ready-to-use presets.
📊 PRESET 1: "Prop Firm Secure" (The Guardian)
Designed for traders who value security and compliance above all else.
- Ideal for: Passing Prop Firm Challenges & Trading Firm Capital.
- Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Backtest Period: 1 Year
- Key Performance:
- ✅ Net Total Profit: $47,116.84
- ✅ Annual Return: ~47%
- ✅ Max Equity Drawdown: ONLY 3.88%
- ✅ Max Balance Drawdown: ONLY 2.65%
- ✅ Profit Factor: 1.55
- ✅ Recovery Factor: 2.79
Why it's a Game-Changer for Prop Firms: Our built-in Daily Loss Limit feature ensures you never breach the strict 5% daily loss rule. With a drawdown comfortably below the 10% limit, you can trade with absolute confidence, focusing on profit instead of fear.
🚀 PRESET 2: "Aggressive Growth" (The Rocket)
Designed for experienced traders who want to maximize their personal capital's potential.
- Ideal for: Personal Accounts & Aggressive Capital Growth.
- Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Backtest Period: 1 Year
- Key Performance:
- ✅ Net Total Profit: $35,336.64
- ✅ Annual Return: ~350%
- ✅ Max Equity Drawdown: 14.02%
- ✅ Max Balance Drawdown: 10.25%
- ✅ Profit Factor: 1.65
- ✅ Recovery Factor: 2.51
Why it's a Powerhouse for Growth: This preset leverages the same core logic but with optimized position management to capture massive trends. The risk/reward ratio is phenomenal, offering a path to rapid capital multiplication while keeping drawdown at a manageable level for serious traders.
🛠️ Core Technology: The Engine Behind the Power
Both presets are powered by a state-of-the-art trading engine packed with advanced features:
- Multi-Filter Trend Detection: Combines EMA, RSI, and ADX for high-probability entries.
- ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic stop losses and position sizing that adapt to market volatility.
- ATR Pyramid System: Intelligently adds to winning positions to maximize trend potential.
- Hybrid Trailing Stop: Combines a fixed-point trail with a dynamic ATR-based floor for intelligent profit locking.
- Automatic Break-Even: Secures your position as soon as it's in profit.
- Session Filter: Trade only during the most active and profitable market hours.
- Robust Risk Guards: Includes Max Floating DD, Margin Level checks, and Spread control.
- Hedging Capability: Can navigate complex market conditions by managing both sides of the market.
- Visual Info Panel: Monitor your EA's status, floating profit, and open positions directly on the chart.
📋 What You Get:
- The TrendCatch_Hedge_Pro .ex5 file
- The "Prop Firm Secure" .set file
- The "Aggressive Growth" .set file
- A detailed User Manual (PDF)
- Lifetime Support & Updates
⚙️ Requirements:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) (Optimized)
- Timeframe: H4 (Recommended)
- A VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 trading.
Stop gambling. Start trading with a professional, dual-purpose strategy. Add TrendCatch_Hedge_Pro to your cart and choose your path to profitability today!