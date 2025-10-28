Advanced ZigZag Histogram with Divergence Detection and Order Flow Simulation

ZigDeltaSwingPro is a comprehensive technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on the classic ZigZag algorithm and enhanced with modern features such as divergence detection, dynamic histogram visualization, swing pattern recognition, and simulated order flow insights. Designed for scalpers and swing traders alike, it leverages MT5’s internal tick volume to deliver actionable signals—no external data feeds required.

Customizable ZigZag Core Fine-tune Depth, Deviation, and Backstep parameters to filter market noise and highlight meaningful swing highs and lows. Supports multi-timeframe analysis for cross-confirmation.

Dynamic Histogram Visualization Displays swing momentum as color-coded histograms in a separate window. Easily identify pressure buildup and directional bias.

Advanced Divergence Detection Automatically detects regular and hidden divergences across multiple modes: Price vs. Indicator, Price vs. Swing, Indicator vs. Itself, and Swing vs. Indicator. Includes trend lines, arrows, labels, and pip offsets for clarity.

Swing Pattern Recognition Identifies Higher Highs/Higher Lows (HHH) and Lower Lows/Lower Highs (LLL) with on-chart arrows and labels. Ideal for trend continuation and reversal setups.

Order Flow Simulation Uses tick volume to emulate Delta analysis (buy/sell pressure) and cumulative Delta trends. Includes a simplified footprint-style overlay for swing levels.

Custom Alerts Receive notifications via pop-up, email, push, or sound for new swings, divergences, or patterns. Built-in throttling prevents alert spam.

Visual Customization Over 20 input options for colors, line styles, arrow codes, font sizes, and object offsets. Includes auto-cleanup and object prefixing for organized charts.

Optimized Performance Efficiently processes up to 500 bars with new-candle detection to reduce CPU load. Fully compatible with Expert Advisors for automated strategies.

Swing Identification: ZigZag plots key highs/lows, feeding data into the histogram for momentum analysis.

Divergence Scanning: Compares swing points against price and indicator values to detect mismatches.

Pattern & Order Flow Alerts: HHH/LLL patterns trigger visual signals; tick-based Delta adds volume-style confirmation.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Run on current or higher timeframes for signal confluence.

Key FeaturesHow It WorksApplications

Suitable for forex, indices, commodities, and crypto. Can be combined with RSI, MACD, or other indicators for hybrid strategies. Signals are non-repainting and confirmed post-swing, making it ideal for backtesting.