MultiTimeFrame Viewer MT5 HiddenEdge
- Indicateurs
- Aitor Masa Trigo
- Version: 1.0
Multitimeframe Viewer HiddenEdge – HTF Realtime MiniChart
A clear view of higher-timeframe structure — directly inside your main chart.
No need to switch timeframes anymore. HiddenEdge Multitimeframe Viewer shows the last candles of any higher timeframe in a compact, real-time panel — so you can see the bigger picture while staying focused on execution.
Key Features
-
Realtime update: the current higher-timeframe candle is drawn live, updating every second.
-
Select how many candles to display: choose between 5, 10 or more recent bars for maximum flexibility.
-
Choose any timeframe to visualize: from M5 to D1 or higher — instantly overlay higher-timeframe context inside any chart.
-
Compact design: place the mini-panel in any corner or with custom pixel coordinates.
-
Multi-instance: display several panels at once (e.g. M15 + H1).
-
Non-repainting: accurate OHLC data directly from the higher timeframe.
-
Adaptive scaling: automatic rescaling when you resize or switch charts.
-
Why It Matters
Whether you’re scalping, day-trading or managing funded accounts, knowing where your lower-timeframe entries sit inside the higher-timeframe structure is crucial.
HiddenEdge Multitimeframe Viewer gives you that context — cleanly, instantly, and without clutter.
Designed for
-
Discretionary and systematic traders
-
Prop firm funded accounts
-
Scalpers and short-term operators
-
Anyone who trades from a single chart and wants instant HTF clarity
All HiddenEdge tools follow the same structured release plan.
Each indicator is released initially for free to collect feedback.
After reaching a stable user base, it moves to a fixed paid tier.
Some utilities remain permanently free as part of the HiddenEdge Core Toolkit.
User suggestions posted in the MQL5 comment section directly influence future updates.