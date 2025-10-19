MultiTimeFrame Viewer MT5 HiddenEdge

Multitimeframe Viewer HiddenEdge – HTF Realtime MiniChart

A clear view of higher-timeframe structure — directly inside your main chart.

No need to switch timeframes anymore. HiddenEdge Multitimeframe Viewer shows the last candles of any higher timeframe in a compact, real-time panel — so you can see the bigger picture while staying focused on execution.

Key Features

Realtime update: the current higher-timeframe candle is drawn live, updating every second.

Select how many candles to display: choose between 5, 10 or more recent bars for maximum flexibility.

Choose any timeframe to visualize: from M5 to D1 or higher — instantly overlay higher-timeframe context inside any chart.

Compact design: place the mini-panel in any corner or with custom pixel coordinates.

Multi-instance: display several panels at once (e.g. M15 + H1).

Non-repainting: accurate OHLC data directly from the higher timeframe.

Adaptive scaling: automatic rescaling when you resize or switch charts.



Why It Matters

Whether you’re scalping, day-trading or managing funded accounts, knowing where your lower-timeframe entries sit inside the higher-timeframe structure is crucial.

HiddenEdge Multitimeframe Viewer gives you that context — cleanly, instantly, and without clutter.

Designed for

Discretionary and systematic traders

Prop firm funded accounts

Scalpers and short-term operators

Anyone who trades from a single chart and wants instant HTF clarity