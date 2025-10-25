Whale Fibonacci Bollinger Bands

Overview

Trend Band Strategy (v1.0) is a hybrid trend-following and mean-reversion Expert Advisor that blends Fibonacci-scaled Bollinger Bands with Parabolic SAR confirmation.
It identifies stretched price moves toward the extreme Fibonacci bands, waits for a reversal signal aligned with the SAR trend switch, and opens counter-trend trades aiming for reversion toward equilibrium.
The algorithm runs entirely on bar-close logic for stability and includes dynamic risk-based lot sizing, margin verification, and account-balance protection.

The EA is validation-friendly for MQL5 Market publishing (no custom DLLs, works in Strategy Tester), and can be tuned for high-volatility pairs or indices by adjusting VWMA and deviation parameters.

How the Strategy Works

1. Indicator Framework

  • Parabolic SAR: Determines primary trend direction.

    • Price above SAR → Uptrend

    • Price below SAR → Downtrend

  • Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB): VWMA-based central line with standard-deviation envelopes scaled by Fibonacci ratios
    (0.236 – 1.000).
    It defines a multi-layer “trend band” zone, allowing detection of overextended moves.

2. Signal Generation

  • Uptrend (Buy Setup)

    • Two bars ago, the candle closed below the lowest band (FBB Lower 6) → oversold condition.

    • Current bar closes back above FBB Lower 5 while SAR confirms uptrend → bullish reversion trigger.

  • Downtrend (Sell Setup)

    • Two bars ago, the candle closed above the highest band (FBB Upper 6) → overbought condition.

    • Current bar closes back below FBB Upper 5 while SAR confirms downtrend → bearish reversion trigger.

3. Trade Execution

  • On confirmation:

    • BUY: Entry = Ask Price

      • SL = Ask − (StopLoss × 10 × Point)

      • TP = Ask + (TakeProfit × 10 × Point)

    • SELL: Entry = Bid Price

      • SL = Bid + (StopLoss × 10 × Point)

      • TP = Bid − (TakeProfit × 10 × Point)

  • Minimum stop-distance checks ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ) prevent invalid orders.

  • Margin verification ensures required margin ≤ 95 % of free margin before placement.

4. Lot Calculation & Risk Control

  • If InpLotSize > 0 → fixed lot.

  • Else the EA auto-computes position size:

    RiskAmount = AccountBalance × (InpRiskPercent / 100) Lot = RiskAmount / (SLticks × TickValue)

  • Lot is normalized between SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN and SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX using SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP .

5. Safety Filters

  • Minimum Deposit Check: Blocks trading below InpMinDeposit , yet passes validation.

  • Data Readiness: Waits until sufficient bars (VWMA period + 10) exist.

  • Single Position Rule: Only one open position per symbol (checked via PositionSelect ).

  • Error Handling: Copy-buffer and indicator failures logged; initialization never aborts for validation safety.

Explanation of Input Parameters

Parabolic SAR Settings

Parameter Description
InpSARStep Acceleration factor; higher = faster SAR turns.
InpSARMaximum Maximum acceleration limit.

Fibonacci Bollinger Band Settings

Parameter Description
InpVWMAPeriod Period for VWMA basis line.
InpStdDevMultiplier Multiplier for standard deviation width.
InpPriceType Applied price, default HLC3 (Typical Price).
InpFibLevel Primary Fibonacci level (0.236 – 1.0) used for entry scaling.

Risk Management

Parameter Description
InpLotSize Fixed lot (if > 0).
InpRiskPercent Percent of balance risked per trade when auto-lot enabled.
InpStopLoss Stop-loss distance in pips.
InpTakeProfit Take-profit distance in pips.
InpMinDeposit Minimum required balance; below this EA won’t trade.

General Settings

Parameter Description
InpMagicNumber Unique identifier for EA positions.
InpTradeComment Custom comment text attached to orders.

Practical Notes & Tuning

  • Execution Environment: Fully backtestable; uses only bar and indicator data (no DOM).

  • Timeframes: Works best on H1–H4 for swing setups; M15–M30 for intraday mean reversion.

  • VWMA Tuning: Larger periods → smoother bands → fewer trades; smaller → more responsive.

  • Deviation Control: InpStdDevMultiplier ≈ 2.0 suits volatile pairs; reduce for calmer markets.

  • Fibonacci Depth: 0.618 and 0.764 bands provide strong reversal zones.

  • Risk Balance: Keep InpRiskPercent ≤ 1% for conservative trading.

  • Margin Headroom: EA uses only 95 % of free margin; avoid over-leveraged accounts.

  • Validation Compatibility: All terminal checks pass; EA initializes even on insufficient balance to meet MQL5 Market rules.

Important Risk Disclosure

Automated trading and leveraged FX/CFD operations involve substantial risk.

  • Capital Loss: You may lose all invested funds.

  • Market Volatility: Sudden spikes can skip SL/TP levels, causing slippage.

  • Indicator Lag: SAR and VWMA rely on historical data; trend reversals may be delayed.

  • Broker Variation: Different tick volumes and stop levels affect signal accuracy.

  • Backtest vs Live: Historical tests cannot replicate real-time spreads, commissions, or execution latency.

  • Responsibility: Use only on regulated brokers and demo-test thoroughly before deploying on live accounts.


