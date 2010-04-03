TendencyView is an MQL5 indicator/expert designed to display and analyze the trend of a financial asset (the current symbol) across multiple timeframes in parallel: H1, H4, and D1.

It calculates fast and slow moving averages for each timeframe, compares their crossovers, and determines the trend:

TREND_UP (bullish) -> Fast MA > Slow MA

TREND_DOWN (bearish) -> Fast MA < Slow MA

TREND_SIDEWAYS (sideways) -> No clear consensus

On the chart, regardless of the timeframe, it displays color panels with an arrow ▲ (bullish), ▼ (bearish), or ● (sideways), along with the trend strength expressed in %.

Practical guide to interpreting trend strength (%)

0 – 0.5 % → Weak / Negligible

Not a real trend, more like market noise.

Generally, it’s better to avoid entering the market here, unless for scalping.

0.5 – 2 % → Weak trend

Early stage of a trend with an emerging signal.

Needs confirmation from other indicators.

2 – 5 % → Medium / Clear trend

Trend is well established with a valid crossover.

This is the most interesting zone for day trading.

5 – 10 % → Strong trend

Clear acceleration and strong momentum.

Good potential, but beware of excessive volatility.

> 10 % → Extreme trend

An overextension or excess (often after news, a pump, etc.).

Risk of a sharp reversal is very high and can be violent.

This display provides real support in making your trading decisions



