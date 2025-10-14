MultiTimeFrame Double Screener MT5 — HiddenEdge is a professional dashboard that monitors multi-timeframe trend bias across multiple symbols from a single chart, using dual confirmation to cut noise and keep readings consistent across windows.

What it does (functional view, no repaint)

Computes bias per symbol using closed candles and a time anchor (H1 by default) to avoid historical repaint.

Applies dual confirmation : bias reading + optional N-bar validation on the anchor timeframe (cooldown) before changing the displayed color.

Color coding: Blue (aligned), Red (opposite), Green (mixed/neutral).

Built for

Traders managing several instruments in parallel (FX, indices, metals, crypto) who need a clean, lightweight, and consistent screener to filter opportunities at a glance.

Key features

No-repaint history : closed candles only with coherent time anchoring.

Dual confirmation (0 = off; N = confirm after N anchor bars).

Lightweight, no dependencies : no external indicators required.

Optional debug : mini markers > < = ? per TF for quick diagnosis.

Clean layout: real-time Blue/Red/Green list by symbol.

Main inputs

Symbols (comma-separated list).

AnchorTF (time anchor, H1 by default).

ConfirmBars (0–5 recommended).

Predefined TF set (option to include M1).

Layout/style: X/Y , Row , Font , Colors .

RefreshSeconds (update frequency).

Requirements & tips

Ensure enough historical data on higher TFs (especially H4).

For best performance, keep this screener on a main panel and use the per-chart candle indicator (included) on your working charts.

Important

This product does not generate buy/sell signals. It provides a bias filter; trade entry/management/exit remain the user’s responsibility.







Pricing Policy (EN)

Some indicators will remain free forever.

Others will start with free access during the launch phase, and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest