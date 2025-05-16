Luxury Gold Scalp

Introducing to Luxury Gold Scalper – The Next Evolution in Gold Trading Automation !

( Trading Robot with Dynamic Risk Management ) Instead of using fixed stop-losses, this trading robot closes positions when they reach a certain percentage loss from initial trades. It also automatically closes positions when they reach a target profit percentage, securing gains at optimal moments.





This strategy has been specifically developed for you by a team with over 10 years of trading experience. After extensive testing, this EA (Expert Advisor) has been optimized for long-term investment success.









A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional settings, I recommend using it with default settings, for trading on the XAUUSD currency pair.



Recommendations:



Working symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: 5M

Deposit: $300.00 or above

Leverage: 1:300 or above

Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results

VPS Recommended for the EA to work 24/7 It is advisable to use on VPS. Ping to the broker's server may be around 100 ms, which is enough, because trades are opened in a quiet market.













Specifications:



Every trades are protected with Instead of using fixed stop-losses, this trading robot closes positions when they reach a certain percentage loss from initial trades.





The results obtained in the strategy tester match the results of real trading





Check the backtest results. Use currency pairs XAUUSD with a 5-minute TimeFrame.









How do I start:

We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.





Before purchasing the Luxury Gold Scalper, it’s essential to understand the risks of trading. Past performance does not guarantee future success, as market conditions can change. Testing the EA across various market scenarios is crucial to gauge its effectiveness. It’s wise to start with small positions or use a demo account to minimize potential losses while getting familiar with its performance. Being cautious, informed, and practicing sound risk management is key to navigating the markets successfully.

















Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM).