Luxury Gold Scalp
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Introducing to Luxury Gold Scalper – The Next Evolution in Gold Trading Automation !
Discounted price : The price will increase by $300 with every 10 purchases. Final price $4999, Ask in private for more details!
( Trading Robot with Dynamic Risk Management ) Instead of using fixed stop-losses, this trading robot closes positions when they reach a certain percentage loss from initial trades. It also automatically closes positions when they reach a target profit percentage, securing gains at optimal moments.
A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional settings, I recommend using it with default settings, for trading on the XAUUSD currency pair.
Settings:
- // Position size (in lots)
- // Reverse Buy/Sell
- // Amount Of Orders To Split
- // Close Pips
- // Magic-Number
- // Risk Percentge
- // Allowed slippage
- // Maximum Volue (MA)
- // Use Drawdown Filter
- // Max Drawdow
- // Recovery Multipiler Input
- // Spread Filter
- // Max Spread Allowed To Trade
- // Spread Stability Filter
- // Order SL Point
- // Trade Friday
- // Point Above Range
- // Point Below Range
- // Smart Distance
- // Puse Between Trades In Min (0-Desable)
- // Disable Trading On Bank Holidays
- // Filter Period
- // Hide Take Profit
- // Hide Stop Loss
- // Hide Smart Order/TP Levels
Recommendations:
- Working symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: 5M
- Deposit: $300.00 or above
- Leverage: 1:300 or above
- Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results
- VPS Recommended for the EA to work 24/7 It is advisable to use on VPS. Ping to the broker's server may be around 100 ms, which is enough, because trades are opened in a quiet market.
Specifications:
- Every trades are protected with Instead of using fixed stop-losses, this trading robot closes positions when they reach a certain percentage loss from initial trades.
- The results obtained in the strategy tester match the results of real trading
- Check the backtest results. Use currency pairs XAUUSD with a 5-minute TimeFrame.