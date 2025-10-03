Gold Strategy H1 Tendencial

The Gold Strategy H1 Trend is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader 5, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H1 timeframe from January 2008 to June 2025. There is no need to configure parameters; all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. The bot has passed various robustness tests, including Monte Carlo testing and parameter permutation. This makes it a very safe option for both the long and medium term.





Recommended brokers: Darwinex, Darwinex Zero, Axi Select, FTMO, FundedNext, THe Trading Pit.





PARAMETERS





Magic Number: 11111





Main Chart: XAUUSD





Timeframe: H1





TRADING OPTIONS





Trading Timeframe: Allowed (Not recommended)





Maximum Trades/Day: 1





DEFAULT RISK (modifiable):





Amount: $100





Minimum Lot Size: 0.2





Maximum Lot Size: 5.0





Decimal Places: 2





Entry Signals

Long Entry: A pending order is triggered at the daily high when the GannHilo indicator makes a significant pullback. The pending order will be canceled if it is not executed within 100 candles. If the order is executed, an ATR-based SL will be set. The Stop Loss will follow the price. Once activated, the trade will last a maximum of 6 hours.





Features

Each trade is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss).

AI-Based Strategy

The user sets the amount they want to risk per trade.

No martingale, no grid, no scalping.

No excessive CPU usage.

Easy-to-use settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy - you need a skateboard, Startegy makes a few trades per month and only picks the best market opportunities.