Sniper Eye Indicator

SNIPER SALES COPY
Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator.

From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper.

The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts.

It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper.

Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another indicator; it's your advanced optical scope for the financial markets. We've engineered a system that eliminates the noise, helps you patiently line up your target, and gives you the confidence to pull the trigger only when the probability of a hit is maximized.

---

How the Sniper Eye Works: Patience, Confirmation, Execution.

A real sniper doesn't take the first shot. They wait for the perfect alignment. The Sniper Eye embodies this principle with its Dual-Scope Confirmation System.

Phase 1: ACQUIRE TARGET (The "Wait" Signal) The first Zig-Zag scope fires an orange"WAIT" arrow. This is your initial sighting. The system has identified a potential target zone. The message is clear: "Target spotted. Get into position, but hold your fire." This builds the discipline of patience.

Phase 2: CONFIRM & EXECUTE (The "Buy/Sell Now" Signal) This is where the magic happens.The second, independent Zig-Zag scope aligns with the first. The moment both scopes are locked on, the Sniper Eye flashes a vibrant "BUY NOW" or "SELL NOW" signal.

That's your green light. That's your confirmed kill shot.

This two-step process filters out the market's random movements, ensuring you only act on the most potent, high-probability setups.


Key Features & Your Tactical Advantage:

· Dual-Scope Confirmation: Two independent Zig-Zag algorithms (3-Level & Fractals) must agree. No more acting on unconfirmed, shaky signals.
· Built-In Ballistic Calculator (Risk Management): A sniper calculates wind and distance. The Sniper Eye calculates your risk.
  · Volatility-Adjusted Stop-Loss: Uses ATR to place your stop-loss at a safe distance outside market noise.
  · Pre-Set Profit Targets: Automatically calculates and draws Take-Profit levels to meet your desired Risk-Reward Ratio (e.g., 1:5). The trade plan is built for you.
· Crystal-Clear Visual Intel:
  · Color-Coded Signals: "Wait" (Orange) and "Execute" (Lime/Red) are impossible to miss.
  · Automatic Strategic Plotting: Your Entry, Stop-Loss (Abort Point), and Take-Profit (Objective) lines are drawn on the chart the instant a signal is confirmed.
· The Sniper's Mindset: This indicator trains you to be patient and disciplined. You're not a day-trader; you're a tactical asset waiting for the perfect moment to strike.


Who Is the Sniper Eye For?

· Swing Traders & Position Traders who want to capture major moves by entering trends early and safely.
· Traders tired of "indicator overload" and false signals that lead to stop-outs.
· Disciplined individuals who understand that profitability comes from a few, high-quality setups, not constant trading.
· Beginners who need a clear, rules-based system to follow and build discipline.
· Veterans looking for a powerful confirmation tool to add to their arsenal.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Does the Sniper Eye repaint? A:The indicator uses sophisticated Zig-Zag logic. While any Zig-Zag can repaint as a bar forms, the power of the Sniper Eye is its Dual-Scope Confirmation. A signal is only given when both independent systems are locked on, making confirmed "BUY/SELL NOW" signals significantly more reliable and stable than any single indicator.

Q: What markets and timeframes does it work on? A:It is versatile and effective on any liquid market (Forex, Indices, Commodities) and on any timeframe from M15 and higher. The higher the timeframe, the more significant the signals tend to be.

Q: Is it complicated to use? A:Not at all. We provide a simple installation guide. The indicator is designed for clarity. Once on your chart, it gives you unambiguous visual commands: Wait, or Execute.

Q: Do you provide support? A:Yes. We offer dedicated customer support to ensure you can deploy the Sniper Eye effectively.



Your Mission Kit Includes:

· The Sniper_Eye.mq5 indicator file.
· A Quick-Start Deployment Guide.
· A Detailed Tactical Manual explaining all signals and settings.



 How a trader should use Sniper Eye (step-by-step)

1. Attach to chart on the pair/timeframe you trade.


2. Watch for Semafor arrow (initial signal). If Semafor arrow appears without fractal confirmation → indicator places WAIT. Do not enter yet.


3. If the fractal ZigZag later appears at the same bar index and matches Semafor → indicator marks BUY NOW / SELL NOW and draws entry/SL/TP.


4. Use the drawn lines to place your order or set alerts:

For buy: consider limit entry near low[i] or enter on pullback toward the entry level depending on your method.



5. Use your trade management rules: fix lot sizing based on SL distance and account risk (indicator prints SL distance; calculate lot size externally or integrate sizing).


6. Optionally combine with a trend filter (e.g., 200-period SMA) to trade only in trend direction: take only buys above 200 SMA and sells below.


7. Backtest and forward-test on a demo account before live use.
8. 


Ready to Take the Shot?

Stop firing random shots in the market. It's time to aim. It's time to be patient. It's time to become a professional.

