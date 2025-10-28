XAU Breakout

This robot contains a daily breakout strategy for gold. staying up at night to place orders doesnt seem practical so i decided to make this to stay lazy. Turns out the results are pretty good. When backtesting make sure you set it up correctly, you need to focus on start time of gold. More info down below.





Setup:

Go to Tradingview and open XAUUSD. on the top left you will see the time it takes for market to close or open. if it shows you the hours it takes to close then add those hours to your broker time and then add 1 more hour. Remember that time, this will be your market start hour. if you see the time it takes for market to open and add these hours to your broker time then that will be the market start hour. for example if its 4 hours left till market opens and your current broker time is 10:00 then market start time is 14:00.





Now that you know market start time you will load up the robot to the chart and shift GMT offset till it matches. the market start hour is displayed on the chart that you loaded it at. In backtest knowing market start time you can shift it according to the time the buy stops and sell stops start. the start time of the buy stops and sell stops is considered the start of the market, but you know by now what time the start time is and so you make the time match in backtest.





i recommend keeping DST enabled. but make sure the first week of the time change the market start time shifts. should you broker keep the same time then you simply turn off DST and starting time will remain the same.





For question message me.



Parameters:

Enable Auto Lot Sizing: Choose Yes or No to enable autolot size. if yes, lotsize will become equity per 0.01 lot. so if you put in 100 in the lot size it will use 0.01 lot per 100 current currency of the account. if No, then lot size will be fixed.

Lot size (fixed) or Equity per 0.01 lot (auto): Fixed lot size, or equity per 0.01 depending on auto lot parameter.

Take profit in pips (0 = disabled): take profit distance in pips.

Stop loss in pips (0 = disabled): stop loss distance in pips.

Trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled): trailing stop distance in pips.

Trailing stop interval in seconds: this is to reduce serverload just in case you use a trailing stop. this determines modification frequency.

Edge Distance: This is the distance from the edge of highest and lowest of the day so if price ends on the highest or lowest on the day then buy stops or sell stops will not instantly be triggered. this is set to 10 for safety. increasing it may reduce wins.

Magic number for orders: Identification number of trades.

GMT offset for market start time: This is important for setting up start time of market.

Enable automatic DST handling: this will automatically shift market start time as soon as daylight savings start or end, keep your eye on market start time the first week to ensure it goes as planned, or decide to turn it off. if this is loaded into summer timer will shift back when turning it off.



