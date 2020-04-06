XAU Breakout

This robot contains a daily breakout strategy for gold. staying up at night to place orders doesnt seem practical so i decided to make this to stay lazy. Turns out the results are pretty good. Work smarter not harder. When backtesting make sure you set it up correctly, you need to focus on start time of gold. More info down below.


Setup:

Open your metatrader inside VPS or your own computer device. Above the symbols there is a 24 hour clock note the time difference from that clock to the clock on the device or VPS that you will trade on. so for example time is 13:00 on the metatrader and your own time is 12:00 thats 1 hour forward. 1 hour forward is what you add later. if its backwards then you subtract 1 hour later.

Go to tradingview and open up the XAUUSD chart. in the top left corn it will say how long the market is open. x hours and x minutes. you add that to your time + the time difference of the broker. now you have a market start time wich would be for example 01:00 o clock. In the robot there is a GMT offset setting that you will adjust till "market start time" says 01:00 for example or whatever that time is what you calculated. it should be very simple. now you know what your GMToffset should be and so you remember that. Load up the setfile and then simply type in the gmtoffset, then you save the setfile and now you have your own personal settings that works specifically for you.


backtest results may vary due history data and broker data.


For question message me.


Parameters:

Enable Auto Lot Sizing: Choose Yes or No to enable autolot size. if yes, lotsize will become equity per 0.01 lot. so if you put in 100 in the lot size it will use 0.01 lot per 100 current currency of the account. if No, then lot size will be fixed.

Lot size (fixed) or Equity per 0.01 lot (auto): Fixed lot size, or equity per 0.01 depending on auto lot parameter.

Take profit in pips (0 = disabled): take profit distance in pips.

Stop loss in pips (0 = disabled): stop loss distance in pips.

Trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled): trailing stop distance in pips.

Trailing stop interval in seconds: this is to reduce serverload just in case you use a trailing stop. this determines modification frequency. Keep it low to prevent missing a stop when price moves very quickly up and down.

Edge Distance: This is the distance from the edge of highest and lowest of the day so if price ends on the highest or lowest on the day then buy stops or sell stops will not instantly be triggered. this is set to 10 for safety. increasing it may reduce wins.

Magic number for orders: Identification number of trades.

GMT offset for market start time: This is important for setting up start time of market.

Enable/ disable automatic DST handling: this will automatically shift market start time as soon as daylight savings start or end. this should be unnescessary because 99% of brokers automatically adjust time based off new york. So if in your own country the time shifts earlier then it still shouldn't matter.

Do not skip this setting, high chance it should be disabled.


