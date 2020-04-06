XAU Breakout

This robot contains a daily breakout strategy for gold. staying up at night to place orders doesnt seem practical so i decided to make this to stay lazy. Turns out the results are pretty good. Work smarter not harder. When backtesting make sure you set it up correctly, you need to focus on start time of gold. More info down below.


Live signal


Other products:

Patient Ancient 4
[FREE] Automatic Transmission 

Setup:

Open your metatrader inside VPS or your own computer device. Above the symbols there is a 24 hour clock note the time difference from that clock to the clock on the device or VPS that you will trade on. so for example time is 13:00 on the metatrader and your own time is 12:00 thats 1 hour forward. 1 hour forward is what you add later. if its backwards then you subtract 1 hour later.

Go to tradingview and open up the XAUUSD chart. in the top left corn it will say how long the market is open. x hours and x minutes. you add that to your time + the time difference of the broker. now you have a market start time wich would be for example 01:00 o clock. In the robot there is a GMT offset setting that you will adjust till "market start time" says 01:00 for example or whatever that time is what you calculated. it should be very simple. now you know what your GMToffset should be and so you remember that. Load up the setfile and then simply type in the gmtoffset, then you save the setfile and now you have your own personal settings that works specifically for you.


backtest results may vary due history data and broker data.


For question message me.


Parameters:

Enable Auto Lot Sizing: Choose Yes or No to enable autolot size. if yes, lotsize will become equity per 0.01 lot. so if you put in 100 in the lot size it will use 0.01 lot per 100 current currency of the account. if No, then lot size will be fixed.

Lot size (fixed) or Equity per 0.01 lot (auto): Fixed lot size, or equity per 0.01 depending on auto lot parameter.

Take profit in pips (0 = disabled): take profit distance in pips.

Stop loss in pips (0 = disabled): stop loss distance in pips.

Trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled): trailing stop distance in pips.

Trailing stop interval in seconds: this is to reduce serverload just in case you use a trailing stop. this determines modification frequency. Keep it low to prevent missing a stop when price moves very quickly up and down.

Edge Distance: This is the distance from the edge of highest and lowest of the day so if price ends on the highest or lowest on the day then buy stops or sell stops will not instantly be triggered. this is set to 10 for safety. increasing it may reduce wins.

Magic number for orders: Identification number of trades.

GMT offset for market start time: This is important for setting up start time of market.

Enable/ disable automatic DST handling: this will automatically shift market start time as soon as daylight savings start or end. this should be unnescessary because 99% of brokers automatically adjust time based off new york. So if in your own country the time shifts earlier then it still shouldn't matter.

Do not skip this setting, high chance it should be disabled.


Рекомендуем также
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
UprZone 18 Forbidden
Shi Chao Ma
Эксперты
Tri-Strategy Trading EA Product Overview This is an intelligent trading system that integrates three independent trading strategies, specifically designed for the forex and gold markets. The system adopts a modular architecture, allowing users to flexibly enable different strategy combinations to achieve risk diversification and strategic complementarity. A minimum account capital of $10,000 is required, and must not be lower than $7,500! The parameter configuration for Gold (XAUUSD) is readily
Miser 4
Andrej Nikitin
Эксперты
Miser 4   Miser 4 - внутридневная торговая система, извлекающая прибыль на краткосрочных движениях цены. Советник оптимизирован для нескольких валютных пар. Файлы оптимизированных наборов параметров публикуются в новостях к продукту Ознакомиться со статистикой работы советника для разных брокеров, на разных инструментах можно в разделе  Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader  5. Есть возможность включения мартингейл,  что требует особой осторожности . Параметры Управление рисками: enter allotted funds
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Эксперты
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Эксперты
Для этого советника нужен брокер с исполнением Market Execution (счета типа ECN, NDD, STP), с низким спредом, StopLevel нулевой (или близок к этому), желательно без комиссии (влияет на величину прибыли), время исполнения ордеров исчисляется в миллисекундах, а не в минутах, реквоты и проскальзывания не слишком часто. Депозит: Минимальный депозит 50$ (MinLot = 0.01) или 500$ (MinLot = 0.1) Рекомендованные валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD Нет Мартингейла / Нет с
FREE
EASwApi
Wu Shi
Эксперты
You can choose any timeframe because all calculations are carried out according to special algorithms. The advisor trades only the symbols listed in the property Symbols, regardless of the symbol in which it is working. The market is subject to pattern-based fluctuations, which means it is fluctuations that often repeat themselves. A neural network has an undisputable advantage which is to memorize market fluctuations which generated both positive and negative trades. The neural network of this
Gold Overlord
Cong Wei Jia
Эксперты
Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD , built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model . Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market. Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through mul
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Эксперты
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
Jigsaw
Yongliang Mu
Эксперты
Данный советник тестировался и оптимизировался на исторических данных реального счета более чем за год. Многие опытные трейдеры высказывали предложения по оптимизации этого советника. Выражаю им благодарность. Краткое описание: Советник автоматически загружает разные параметры для разных пар. Оптимизированные и проверенные пары: EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD. Рекомендуется запускать на графике M1 или M5. Особенности Настраиваемая целевая прибыль в пунктах. Настройка минимальног
Panerai
貴 広 井 上
Эксперты
開発者が実際に運用しているEAです。 極秘ロジックによる安定デイトレEA。 全通貨ペアOK。日足運用。 画像のように価格の上下にラインを設定し(実際にラインは引かれません)、上のラインより価格が上がったら売りでエントリ―し、下のラインより価格が下がったら買いでエントリ―を行う逆張りトレードを行います。 エントリーは1日1回まで、ロット数はパラメータ指定、最大ポジションは買い・売りそれぞれ5ポジ、決済は一定の利益にて行います。 ナンピンやマーチンゲールではないため低リスクであり、 小資金、ローレバ設定でも十分に運用可能なEAとなっております。 しかしながら、上下のラインは絶妙な位置であるため取引数もそれなりに見込めます。
Unusual EA
Khairudi Kherikhanov
Эксперты
Автоматический советник Unusual EA не предназначен для получения сверх прибыли. Больше подойдет долгосрочным инвесторам, для которых трейдинг не игра, а работа. Советник Unusual EA, также можно использовать в портфеле, совместно с другими советниками. Размер прибыли и просадки зависит от выбранной валютной пары и таймфрейма.Наиболее эффективен на периодах M30,H1 и H4, хотя может использоваться на любых таймфреймах и торговых инструментах. Параметры советника: MagicNumber- метка "своих" сделок
Trend thrreecoins
Chunwei Guan
Эксперты
The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules. Trend trian
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Эксперты
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
Эксперты
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Arbitrage Forex
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Эксперты
Based on an analysis of over 20 years of historical data, a simple and formidable strategy. I have earned a total of €9,500 in real profits on my personal trading account over the past year using my bot. Forget about complex and risky approaches. Our strategy is based on robust statistics (the major pair market is a very liquid market that does not perform out of the ordinary and gives us the perfect opportunity to hedge while arbitraging the pairs that go in the opposite direction). A formidab
No Marti No Party
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545. Представляем советник (EA) No Marti No Party: воплощение агрессивных торговых стратегий. Этот советник не для слабонервных, поскольку он работает по принципу высокого риска и высокой прибыли, который может привести как к существенной прибыли, так и к значительным потерям. Название говорит само за себя: в основе этого советника лежит стратегия Мартингейла. Он предназначен для агре
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Эксперты
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Эксперты
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Round Lock — умный советник с динамическим локированием позиций Round Lock — интеллектуальный советник с функцией динамической локировки позиций, продвинутый торговый советник, реализующий двустороннюю стратегию блокировки ордеров с постепенным ростом позиции и динамической адаптацией к рынку. Преимущества Round Lock : Контроль риска через локирование позиций, Динамический рост объёмов на трендовых участках рынка, Гибкая настройка поведения в зависимости от лимитов, Подходит для флэтовых и тренд
Ai King EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this exper
LOFI Trade Assistant
Haoyuan Xu
Эксперты
Software introduction.   Lofi Trading Assistant is a foreign exchange manual trading assistant software, which includes three modes of operation (1.   Pure manual mode; 2. Semi-automatic mode; 3.   Full automatic mode), with which you can focus your energy on the research of opening units. after the first single order, all the actions of increasing positions, stopping profit and stopping loss, and moving stopping profit will be handed over to the software to complete.   Whether you are an ult
Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
CFF Octopus Blitz
Abdalla Mohamed Kandil
Эксперты
CFF Octopus Blitz EA – The Intelligent Multi-Strike EA for GOLD and Forex Octopus Blitz is built for traders who want speed, precision, and adaptability . Just like its namesake, it strikes from multiple angles—filtering, managing, and scaling trades with relentless efficiency. ️ Key Performance Highlights: ~95% accuracy in extensive historical testing 70–200 trades per day for consistent action Tight, configurable stoploss for disciplined risk control Advanced trailing stop system f
Macd Gladiator
Christophe, Th Cassar
Эксперты
MACD Gladiator EA – Структурированная торговля с использованием MACD и EMA MACD Gladiator — это эксперт-советник (EA), созданный для реализации системной трендовой стратегии на основе индикатора MACD и фильтрации сигналов с помощью экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA). Советник фокусируется на чистых точках входа и не использует рискованные стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сетка. Основные особенности: Логика на основе пересечения MACD и сигнальной линии Фильтр тренда с использованием
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Эксперты
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Уважаемый коллега, если вы ищете надёжного торгового советника (EA), гарантирующего минимальную целевую прибыль в 5% в месяц, отличающегося прозрачностью и достоверностью, представляю вам следующее предложение: робот EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator, предназначенный для до
MACD Trend Plus
Xianba Xia
Эксперты
MACD Trend strategy is MACD and strategy of trading skills combine a stable profit based strategy, which is based on the MACD MACD (or admission at the same time, Sicha) according to the market trend to control the position, the risk control in the lowest level, the strategy is applicable to the strong liquidity of currency, precious metals and other major currencies recommended to the following is the basic framework, strategy (with only part of the transaction logic), specific to the program d
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Эксперты
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
С этим продуктом покупают
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
GridSync Pro       это       сложный сетевой торговый советник       разработан для       МетаТрейдер 4       который сочетает в себе       полностью автоматизированное выполнение       с       Гибкость ручной торговли   . Это       интеллектуальная сеть EA       реализует       немартингейл, продвинутая стратегия сетки       с       точный контроль управления рисками   , включая       ежедневные цели по прибыли, лимиты убытков и скользящие стопы       для защиты капитала во время       нестабил
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Эксперты
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Эксперты
MATrader QuickScalp – Точный скальпинг на базе ядра MATrader MATrader QuickScalper — это специализированный скальпинговый советник от Marc Albrecht Trading, созданный как отдельная стратегия рядом с хорошо известным MATrader AI. Если MATrader AI ориентирован на адаптивную циклическую логику и более крупные движения рынка, то MATrader QuickScalper разработан для быстрого исполнения, коротких сделок и чистых скальпинговых входов . Этот EA носит имя MATrader, потому что построен на той же базово
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия работы торгового эксперта основана на одном из самых сильных сигналов технического анализа - Пин-бара. При определении этой фигуры, торговый эксперт изучает текущую рыночную ситуацию и при наличии совокупности определенных факторов начинает работу. Рекомендуется начинать работу с маленького торгового лота . По мере знакомства с работой эксперта, торговый лот можно увеличить (задействовать манименеджмент) до психологически приемлемого размера. Внимание : формат настроек времени торго
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Gold Lady для торговли золотом в платформе MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — это автоматизированная торговая система, специально разработанная для торговли золом (XAU/USD). Такие советники обычно используют алгоритмы для выполнения сделок на основании технического анализа и других рыночных данных. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Советник для анализа рыночных данных в реальном времени, искусно адаптируясь к изменчивым условиям и выдавая высо
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Эксперты
BTCUSD GRID EA — автоматизированная программа, предназначенная для использования стратегии сеточной торговли. Советник BTCUSD GRID очень полезен как начинающим, так и опытным трейдерам.   Хотя существуют и другие типы торговых ботов, которые вы можете использовать, логическая природа стратегии сеточной торговли позволяет ботам для торговли криптовалютой с сеткой легко выполнять автоматическую торговлю без проблем.   BTCUSD GRID EA — лучшая платформа для использования, если вы хотите опробовать
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Эксперты
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Эксперты
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Эксперты
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Эксперты
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Другие продукты этого автора
Automatic Transmission
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Утилиты
Automatic transmission is for trader who are annoyed by constantly putting manual take profit and stop loss. This will take some of the burden for you. All you need is a laptop/pc at home or a VPS, so that you can press buy or sell on your phone and all will be automatically done for you. check out parameters below. Do you wish for more features? maybe you can shoot me a message. Other products Patient Ancient 4 Xau breakout This utility is for every symbol you can get your hands on. Automa
FREE
Patient Ancient 4 MT4
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Эксперты
Где же Patient Ancient 1-2-3, спрашиваете вы? Эти версии оказались неудачными в плане долговечности, поэтому я не хотел их выкладывать. Мне нравятся вещи, которые работают. Эта — эмоциональные американские горки: если вы жаждете мгновенного удовлетворения, вы на 100% увидите убытки. Вы терпеливый человек? Готовы ли вы отложить часть средств в сторону? Тогда это для вас. И, пожалуйста, если вы не доверяете этому, не покупайте. Я знаю, что эти скриншоты не выглядят эффектно. Давайте перейдём к том
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв