Show Days of The week MT5

Key Features 

  • Start Date Control

    • Choose a specific date from which labels begin to appear.

    • Prevents clutter from old history data.

    • Ideal for focusing on recent or relevant trading periods.

  • Latest N Days Limiter

    • Input option to display labels only for the most recent N days.

    • Keeps your chart uncluttered during long backtests.

    • Example: Set LatestDays = 10 to only show the last 10 trading sessions.

  • Font Customization

    • Set your preferred font name (default: Arial).

    • Adjust font size for readability.

    • Choose label color to match your chart theme.

    • Option to rotate text horizontally, vertically, or diagonally using orientation input.

  • Label Placement (Hour of Day)

    • Select the specific hour within each day to place the label.

    • Default = 12:00 noon, keeping labels visually centered within the day’s candles.

    • Fully customizable (0–23 hours).

  • Day Selection (Toggle ON/OFF)

    • Individual switches for each weekday: Sunday through Saturday.

    • Full control over which days you want labeled.

    • Example: Show only Monday–Friday for Forex, or include Saturday/Sunday for crypto.

  • Day Format Options

    • Toggle between short (e.g., Mon) and full (e.g., Monday) weekday names.

    • Short format is compact and fits better on busy charts.

    • Full format is clearer for presentation or reporting.

  • Centered Placement

    • Labels automatically position themselves at the vertical midpoint of the visible price range.

    • Adjusts dynamically whenever you scroll or zoom.

    • Ensures labels are always legible and evenly aligned.

  • Auto Refresh

    • Internal timer updates labels automatically once per day.

    • Keeps the current day’s label always fresh.

    • Additionally, chart events (like zoom/scroll) trigger re-centering instantly.

  • Self-Cleaning Objects

    • Automatically deletes old labels that no longer match your settings.

    • Prevents leftover objects from cluttering your chart.

    • Keeps everything neat and consistent.

  • Lightweight and Non-Intrusive

    • Does not use buffers or plots — only lightweight text objects.

    • Zero impact on your chart calculations.

    • Works alongside any other indicator or EA without conflict.

Why Use DailyLabel.mq5?

  • Better Time Awareness:
    Quickly see what day of the week you’re analyzing without having to check crosshairs or the time scale.

  • Cleaner Backtesting:
    When scrolling through historical data, day labels help you immediately identify where Mondays or Fridays fall, which can be useful for strategies tied to weekly cycles.

  • Reduced Mental Load:
    No need to count bars or constantly look at the bottom time axis — the labels provide direct context.

  • Customization for Any Market:
    Works for Forex, stocks, commodities, or crypto.
    You decide which days matter — for example, disabling weekends in Forex.

Practical Use Cases

  1. Intraday Traders:
    Easily track sessions (e.g., see Mondays at a glance to adjust for weekly opens).

  2. Swing Traders:
    Use the labels to mark weekly pivots and plan entry/exit strategies around specific weekdays.

  3. Crypto Traders:
    Crypto trades 7 days a week — you can enable Saturday and Sunday labels if you wish.

  4. Education / Presentation:
    Makes your charts cleaner and easier to explain to others during webinars, reports, or trading groups.

  5. Backtest Review:
    Perfect for visually reviewing how your strategy performs on specific days of the week.

Technical Details

  • Indicator Type: Custom (uses chart objects, no buffers).

  • Chart Window: Works directly in the main candlestick chart window.

  • Performance: Lightweight — labels are simple objects, minimal CPU load.

  • Compatibility: MetaTrader 5, any symbol, any timeframe.

Inputs (Quick Reference)

  • StartDate → First date to draw labels.

  • LatestDays → Limit number of most recent days shown.

  • Orientation → Horizontal, Vertical, or Diagonal.

  • FontName / FontSize / FontColor → Full customization.

  • LabelHour → Hour inside the day for label placement (default = 12).

  • ShowSunday – ShowSaturday → Toggle each day ON/OFF.

  • FullDayNames → Choose between “Mon” or “Monday”.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Candletic Timer to the right
james mugendi
Göstergeler
CandleCountdown Indicator — Overview This indicator displays a live countdown timer for the current candle on your chart, updating every second. It’s designed to be visually intuitive, resilient across timeframes, and smartly formatted for clarity. Core Features • Real-Time Countdown Shows how much time remains until the current candle closes, updating once per second. • Smart Time Formatting Adapts the display based on remaining time: • → shows just seconds (e.g., ) • → shows  (e.g., ) •
FREE
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Set and Forget orders with sl and tp
james mugendi
Yardımcı programlar
Once you have done your chart analysis there is no need to wait for the market to get to your levels. Just Set and Forget. The Ea will do this for you. How it works: - for buys. set the entry price, the stoploss and take profit. When price gets to entry price, It will wait till candle close above entry price, then when new candle opens and crosses above previous calndle high, the trade is triggered, The reverse is true for sells. Other Ea setting incluse: - 1. trading days 2. trading time range
