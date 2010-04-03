Heiken Ashii PRO

HEIKEN ASHI PRO
Advanced Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5
📊 OVERVIEW
Heiken Ashi PRO is an advanced technical indicator developed specifically for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide clear and accurate trading signals through Heiken Ashi candlestick analysis and an automatic alert system.

This indicator combines the traditional Heiken Ashi methodology with an intelligent trend reversal detection system, offering immediate visual signals for buy and sell trades.

🎯 KEY FEATURES
✅ Custom Heiken Ashi Candlesticks
Bullish candlesticks: White for buy trends
Bearish candlesticks: Red for sell trends
Automatic price action smoothing
Market noise removal
🎯 Automatic Trading Signals
Green arrows (↑): BUY signals when the trend changes to bullish
Red arrows (↓): SELL signals when the trend changes to bearish
Automatic signal positioning at optimal points
Smart detection of direction changes
🔧 Advanced Configuration
Compatible with all timeframes
Automatic optimization for different instruments
Optimized performance for live trading
💡 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
🚀 Superior Accuracy
Reduces false signals typical of other indicators
Analysis based on the Heiken Ashi methodology Proven
Early detection of trend changes

📈 Versatility
Works on all currency pairs (Forex)
Compatible with indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies
Effective for scalping, day trading, and long-term investments
Adaptable to any trading style
📋 OPERATING LOGIC
🔄 Signal Algorithm
Heiken Ashi Analysis: Calculates smoothed candles by eliminating market noise
Changes Detection: Identifies transitions between bullish and bearish trends
Signal Generation: Generates automatic alerts at change points
Visual Positioning: Places arrows in optimal locations for maximum visibility
🎪 RECOMMENDED USE CASES
📈 Scalping (M1, M5)
Fast signals for short-term trading
Noise reduction on small timeframes
Ideal for markets with high volatility
📊 Day Trading (M15, M5) M30, H1)
Intraday trend identification
Precise entry and exit points
Efficient risk management
📉 Swing Trading (H4, D1)
Capturing medium-term movements
Fewer but higher-quality signals
Perfect for traders with less time
⚙️ Optimal Configuration
Recommended timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4
Suggested pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
Initial configuration: Optimized default values
💰 Trading Benefits
Improved trade success rate
Reduced stress and emotions during trading
Optimized technical analysis time
Greater consistency in results
🎯 TARGET AUDIENCE
👨‍💼 Professional Traders
Reliable tool for trading decisions
Integration with automated trading systems
Advanced technical analysis
🎓 Beginner Traders
Intuitive interface and easy to interpret
Accelerated learning of market patterns
Shortened learning curve
🏢 Financial Institutions
Professional technical analysis
Complementary portfolio tool
Multi-instrument support
Copyright © 2025 Frozen Skillz. All rights reserved.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
Macd Pro System
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Hello traders, here's the MACD Pro System. This is a MACD indicator for professional technical analysis. Main Components 1. MACD Visual Elements: MACD Histogram (green): Difference between the MACD line and the signal line MACD Line (dodger blue): Difference between the fast EMA (12) and the slow EMA (26) Signal Line (red): 9-period Simple Moving Average of the MACD 2. Configurable Parameters: MACD Settings: Fast EMA: 12 periods (default) Slow EMA: 26 periods (default) SMA Signal: 9 periods
Pro Trader Rsi
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Indicator Description: RSI Pro Trader GENERAL CONCEPT The RSI Pro Trader is an advanced trading system that combines the most powerful technical indicator in financial analysis: a modified Special RSI. This system is designed to identify high-probability entry and exit points by analyzing volatility, momentum, and overbought/oversold levels in conjunction. SYSTEM COMPONENTS 1. Special RSI with Advanced Transformations Primary RSI (Cyan): Improved version of the traditional RSI Smoothe
Stochastic Premium
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Stochastic Premium - Technical Indicator Overview The Stochastic Premium is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic stochastic oscillator, designed specifically for traders seeking accurate entry signals with a superior visual interface. This indicator combines the effectiveness of momentum analysis with modern visual elements and advanced features. Purpose and Functionality What does the indicator do? Identifies overbought and oversold areas in the market. Detects moving av
Parabolic Sar Buy Sell
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Parabolic SAR Buy Sell Premium Overview The Parabolic SAR with Arrows is a custom technical indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 that combines the power of the classic Parabolic SAR with clear visual buy and sell signals. This indicator is designed for traders looking to quickly and visually identify trend reversals. ️ Key Features Visual Elements SAR Line: Dotted yellow points that follow the price Buy Arrows: Green arrows (↑) that appear when the price breaks above the SAR Sell Arr
Boom And Crash Sniper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Boom and Crash Sniper - Technical Description General Information Name: Boom and Crash Multi Sniper Version: 1.00 Developed by: FrozenSkillz (2025) Type: Main Chart Indicator Specialty: Spike Detection in Boom and Crash Indices What does the indicator do? This indicator is specifically designed to detect spikes (sudden price movements) in Deriv's Boom and Crash synthetic indices. It combines multiple technical analysis tools to identify trading opportunities in these highly volatile markets. V
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
ChartScalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Chart Scalper v1.01 Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW Chart Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed to accurately identify optimal market entry and exit points. Using a sophisticated price reversal analysis algorithm, the indicator automatically detects significant trend changes and generates clear visual signals for buy and sell trades. KEY FEATURES Accurate Trading Signals Automatically detects trend reversals based on configurable parameters Generates
RenkoScalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
RENKO SCALPER - PROFESSIONAL TRADING INDICATOR OVERVIEW RENKO SCALPER is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize accuracy in their scalping and intraday trading. Based on the adaptive Renko brick methodology, this indicator combines dynamic volatility algorithms with automatic buy/sell signals to provide a superior trading experience. MAIN TECHNICAL FEATURES Adaptive Renko Analysis Dynamic brick calculation based on ATR (Average
Fibo Scalperr
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Fibo Scalper is a specialized indicator for traders who use Fibonacci retracements in short-term trading. It automates level drawing and generates rebound signals, saving time and reducing human error. Its customization and adaptability to different sessions make it a valuable tool for scalpers and day traders. Fibo Scalper is a technical analysis tool designed for short-term trading (scalping). Its main function is to automatically draw Fibonacci retracement levels based on the price range of
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Scalper Slayer V75
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Slayer Scalper V75. Slayer Scalper V75 is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for high-precision scalping. It uses a dynamic adaptive channel algorithm that identifies optimal entry and exit points on short timeframes. Key Features: Clear visual signals: Green arrows for buy and red arrows for sell. Dynamic Channels: Upper and lower levels that automatically adjust to market volatility. Configurable Parameters: Fully customizable Period (7) and Percentage (25%). Anti-Noise Al
Frozen Ema Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
FROZEN EMA SCALPER Frozen EMA Scalper is an advanced moving average indicator designed specifically for scalping in financial markets. Key Features: Optimized 200-period for greater stability and accuracy Clear visual signals with directional arrows (green for buy, blue for sell) Dynamic color change of the EMA line based on the market trend Professional interface with customizable background for better visibility Designed for multiple timeframes Competitive Advantages: Reduces market noise
