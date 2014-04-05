Fibo Scalperr

Fibo Scalper is a specialized indicator for traders who use Fibonacci retracements in short-term trading. It automates level drawing and generates rebound signals, saving time and reducing human error. Its customization and adaptability to different sessions make it a valuable tool for scalpers and day traders.





Fibo Scalper is a technical analysis tool designed for short-term trading (scalping). Its main function is to automatically draw Fibonacci retracement levels based on the price range of the previous day or a specific session, and to generate buy and sell signals when the price rebounds from key Fibonacci levels.





1. Calculation Method

Calculation Basis: Identifies the high (high) and low (low) of the previous daily session (or previous configured days).





Fibonacci Levels: Calculates and draws the following classic and extended levels:





0.0% (000 Fib), 23.6% (236 Fib), 38.2% (382 Fib), 50.0% (500 Fib), 61.8% (618 Fib), 76.4% (764 Fib), 100.0% (1000 Fib), 161.8% (1618 Fib), 261.8% (2618 Fib), 423.6% (4236 Fib).





Signals: Generates buy (green) and sell (red) arrows when the price touches and rebounds from the 100% (1000 Fib) and 161.8% (1618 Fib) levels for buys, and 0% (000 Fib) for sells, with an adjustable sensitivity range.





2. Key Features

Auto-Timed Adjustment: Automatically adjusts Fibonacci levels at the start of the current session (configurable by hour).





Visual Customization: Allows you to customize colors, styles, and line thicknesses for each Fibonacci level.





Real-Time Signals: Draws arrows on the chart to indicate potential entries in price reversals.





Designed for Scalping: Optimized for time frames below daily (does not work on D1 or higher periods).