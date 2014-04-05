Boom And Crash Sniper

Boom and Crash Sniper - Technical Description
General Information
Name: Boom and Crash Multi Sniper
Version: 1.00
Developed by: FrozenSkillz (2025)
Type: Main Chart Indicator
Specialty: Spike Detection in Boom and Crash Indices
What does the indicator do?
This indicator is specifically designed to detect spikes (sudden price movements) in Deriv's Boom and Crash synthetic indices. It combines multiple technical analysis tools to identify trading opportunities in these highly volatile markets.

Visual Components
1. Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs)
Fast EMA (20 periods): Solid yellow line
Slow EMA (50 periods): Solid cyan line
Function: Identify overall market trend
2. Bollinger Bands
Upper and Lower Bands: Dotted white lines
Default Period: 20
Deviation: 2.0
Function: Detect overbought/oversold and volatility
3. Dynamic Support and Resistance
Support: Dashed green line
Resistance: Dashed red line
Function: Automatically calculated key levels
4. Trading Signals
BOOM Signal: Green arrow pointing up (🚀)
CRASH Signal: Red arrow pointing down (💥)
Spike Detection Algorithm
Criteria for detecting a BOOM SPIKE:
Large candle: Range greater than the average × multiplier (2.5x by default)
Minimum Size: Meets Minimum size set
Bullish candle: Close > Open
Prominent body: The body represents >70% of the total range
Additional conditions:
Bullish trend (Fast EMA > Slow EMA), OR
Break of resistance, OR
Price near the upper Bollinger Band
Criteria to detect a CRASH SPIKE:
Large candle: Range greater than the average × multiplier
Minimum size: Meets the minimum size set
Bearish candle: Close < Open
Prominent body: >70% of the range is the body
Additional conditions:
Downtrend, OR
Break of support, OR
Price near the lower Bollinger Band
Configurable Parameters
EMAs
Fast EMA: 20 periods (adjustable)
Slow EMA: 50 periods (adjustable)
Bollinger Bands
Period: 20 (adjustable)
Deviation: 2.0 (adjustable)
Detection of Spikes
Analysis Period: 10 candles (adjustable)
Spike Multiplier: 2.5 (adjustable)
Minimum Size: 0.0001 (adjustable)
Support and Resistance
Calculation Period: 100 candles (adjustable)
Minimum Touch Points: 3 (adjustable)
Alert System
Visual Alerts: On/Off
Audible Alerts: On/Off
Sound File: Customizable
Special Features
Real-Time Detection: Analyzes each new candle
Smart Alerts: Avoid duplicate alerts
Dynamic Calculation: Automatically updates support/resistance
Optimization: Configured as a time series for efficiency
Use Cases
For Boom Traders:
Detect potential bullish spikes
Confirm with multiple technical indicators
Ideal for entries during times of high volatility
For Crash Traders:
Identifies probable bearish spikes
Use Technical confluences to filter signals
Perfect for capitalizing on sharp declines
System Advantages:
Multi-confirmation: Does not rely on a single indicator
Smart filtering: Reduces false signals
Customizable: Adjustable parameters based on trading style
Comprehensive alerts: Visual and audible
Real-time: Immediate opportunity detection
Recommended Use: Suggested timeframes: M1, M5 for higher signal frequency
Risk management: Use volatility-adjusted stop loss
Confirmation: Wait for candle close to confirm signal
This indicator is a specialized and powerful tool for synthetic index trading, combining traditional technical analysis with specific detection of spikes characteristic of boom and crash markets.
Önerilen ürünler
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Göstergeler
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Göstergeler
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.86 (29)
Göstergeler
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.59 (126)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Göstergeler
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Gap Detector Pro
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Göstergeler
GapDetector Pro - Intelligent Multi-Timeframe Gap Detection   Unlock trading opportunities with this powerful MetaTrader indicator that detects price gaps in real-time    Key Features:   GapDetector Pro is an advanced tool that identifies:   -  Potential gaps (yellow signal) based on low volume, wide spreads, and low-liquidity sessions   -  Confirmed gaps (white signal) when price jumps significantly between candles   -  Customizable filters to adapt to any trading strategy and currency pair
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaGain AI – Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka ile Kesin Ticaret AlphaGain AI, MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, 10 yılı aşkın geçmiş veri ve yapay zeka desteğiyle yüksek doğrulukta alım-satım sinyalleri sağlar. Temel Özellikler: Yapay Zeka motoru: mum formasyonları, volatilite bölgeleri, momentum analizi; 10+ yıllık verilerle eğitildi; Giriş/çıkış stratejisi: SL/TP, takip eden stop, kar-zarar eşik noktası, volatiliteye göre TP; Sermaye koruma: çekilme limit
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tampo
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Göstergeler
Haven Volume Profile, ticaret hacminin dağılımına dayalı olarak önemli fiyat seviyelerini belirlemeye yardımcı olan çok fonksiyonlu bir hacim profili analiz göstergesidir. Piyasayı daha iyi anlamak ve önemli giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemek isteyen profesyonel yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Diğer Ürünler ->  BURADAN Temel Özellikler: Point of Control (POC) Hesaplama - en yüksek ticaret aktivitesinin gerçekleştiği seviye, en likit seviyeleri belirlemeye yardımcı olur Value Area (yüksek ak
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
Devrim niteliğindeki MT5 göstergesi ile tanışın, DARWIN Assistant   - başarılı ticaret dünyasına açılan nihai kapınız! Hassasiyet ve uzmanlıkla tasarlanan DARWIN Assistant   , tüm zaman dilimlerinde gelişmiş teknik göstergelerin (RSI, Stokastik, CCI ve Trendler) gücünden yararlanan özel bir strateji üzerinde çalışır. Bu son teknoloji gösterge size giriş için en doğru sinyalleri sunarak, piyasalarda benzersiz bir güvenle gezinmenizi sağladığından, olağanüstü bir ticaret deneyimi için kendinizi d
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Supply Demand FVG Zones
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Supply or demand zones refer to price areas where a significant amount of supply or demand had previously entered the market, causing prices to either fall or rise. If the price returns to the demand or supply zone, it is likely to bounce off due to the large number of orders previously placed within the zone. These orders will be defended in these areas. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a concept used to identify imbalances in the equilibrium of buying and selling. Fair Value Gaps are formed in a t
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kazanç ve araştırma için araçlar. Alım satım sinyallerinin ve stratejisinin özü, yazarın fiyat tahmin kalıplarının oluşumuna yönelik algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Her enstrümana uygulanabilir! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 'a dayalı bir kontrol sistemi ile tamamlanmıştır, sinyali piyasa, alet ve çalışma süresi için mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde günceller ve ayarlar. Uygun: Tüm pazarlardaki tüm araçlar (istisnalar vardır). Kimin için: hedge fonları, fon ve varlık yöneticileri, yatırım yöneticileri,
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Black horse indicator MT5
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
"Black Horse" göstergesinin amacı, fiyat hareketleri ile VWAP göstergesi arasındaki sapmaları belirlemektir. Potansiyel yanlış sapmaları filtrelemek ve yüksek kaliteli, doğru uyarıları göstermek için filtreleri kullanır. Ayı sapmaları, mumun üzerindeki kırmızı noktalarla gösterilirken, boğa sapmaları mumun altındaki yeşil noktalarla temsil edilir. Temel sapma filtresi, ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) ve gözden geçirme dönemi içindeki önceki mumların fiyat hareketine odaklanmaktadır. Sapmalar, gö
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Grafik analiz için gösterge. Ana Japon şamdan kalıplarını grafikte işaretler. Şu anda, tüccar için aşağıdaki kalıp seti mevcuttur:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami Cro
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
Macd Pro System
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Hello traders, here's the MACD Pro System. This is a MACD indicator for professional technical analysis. Main Components 1. MACD Visual Elements: MACD Histogram (green): Difference between the MACD line and the signal line MACD Line (dodger blue): Difference between the fast EMA (12) and the slow EMA (26) Signal Line (red): 9-period Simple Moving Average of the MACD 2. Configurable Parameters: MACD Settings: Fast EMA: 12 periods (default) Slow EMA: 26 periods (default) SMA Signal: 9 periods
Pro Trader Rsi
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Indicator Description: RSI Pro Trader GENERAL CONCEPT The RSI Pro Trader is an advanced trading system that combines the most powerful technical indicator in financial analysis: a modified Special RSI. This system is designed to identify high-probability entry and exit points by analyzing volatility, momentum, and overbought/oversold levels in conjunction. SYSTEM COMPONENTS 1. Special RSI with Advanced Transformations Primary RSI (Cyan): Improved version of the traditional RSI Smoothe
Stochastic Premium
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Stochastic Premium - Technical Indicator Overview The Stochastic Premium is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic stochastic oscillator, designed specifically for traders seeking accurate entry signals with a superior visual interface. This indicator combines the effectiveness of momentum analysis with modern visual elements and advanced features. Purpose and Functionality What does the indicator do? Identifies overbought and oversold areas in the market. Detects moving av
Parabolic Sar Buy Sell
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Parabolic SAR Buy Sell Premium Overview The Parabolic SAR with Arrows is a custom technical indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 that combines the power of the classic Parabolic SAR with clear visual buy and sell signals. This indicator is designed for traders looking to quickly and visually identify trend reversals. ️ Key Features Visual Elements SAR Line: Dotted yellow points that follow the price Buy Arrows: Green arrows (↑) that appear when the price breaks above the SAR Sell Arr
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
ChartScalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Chart Scalper v1.01 Professional Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW Chart Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed to accurately identify optimal market entry and exit points. Using a sophisticated price reversal analysis algorithm, the indicator automatically detects significant trend changes and generates clear visual signals for buy and sell trades. KEY FEATURES Accurate Trading Signals Automatically detects trend reversals based on configurable parameters Generates
RenkoScalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
RENKO SCALPER - PROFESSIONAL TRADING INDICATOR OVERVIEW RENKO SCALPER is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize accuracy in their scalping and intraday trading. Based on the adaptive Renko brick methodology, this indicator combines dynamic volatility algorithms with automatic buy/sell signals to provide a superior trading experience. MAIN TECHNICAL FEATURES Adaptive Renko Analysis Dynamic brick calculation based on ATR (Average
Fibo Scalperr
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Fibo Scalper is a specialized indicator for traders who use Fibonacci retracements in short-term trading. It automates level drawing and generates rebound signals, saving time and reducing human error. Its customization and adaptability to different sessions make it a valuable tool for scalpers and day traders. Fibo Scalper is a technical analysis tool designed for short-term trading (scalping). Its main function is to automatically draw Fibonacci retracement levels based on the price range of
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Heiken Ashii PRO
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
HEIKEN ASHI PRO Advanced Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW Heiken Ashi PRO is an advanced technical indicator developed specifically for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide clear and accurate trading signals through Heiken Ashi candlestick analysis and an automatic alert system. This indicator combines the traditional Heiken Ashi methodology with an intelligent trend reversal detection system, offering immediate visual signals for buy and sell trades. KEY FEATURES Custom Heike
Scalper Slayer V75
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
Slayer Scalper V75. Slayer Scalper V75 is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for high-precision scalping. It uses a dynamic adaptive channel algorithm that identifies optimal entry and exit points on short timeframes. Key Features: Clear visual signals: Green arrows for buy and red arrows for sell. Dynamic Channels: Upper and lower levels that automatically adjust to market volatility. Configurable Parameters: Fully customizable Period (7) and Percentage (25%). Anti-Noise Al
Frozen Ema Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
FROZEN EMA SCALPER Frozen EMA Scalper is an advanced moving average indicator designed specifically for scalping in financial markets. Key Features: Optimized 200-period for greater stability and accuracy Clear visual signals with directional arrows (green for buy, blue for sell) Dynamic color change of the EMA line based on the market trend Professional interface with customizable background for better visibility Designed for multiple timeframes Competitive Advantages: Reduces market noise
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt