TUMA MT4 light

📈 TUMA MT4 Light Indicator

A simple and convenient indicator for tracking the crossing of two moving averages (EMA).
A lightweight interface right on the chart allows you to quickly change the periods of both MAs without opening the settings window.

✅ Main Features:

  • Display of two EMAs on the chart.

  • Easy parameter editing directly on the chart.

  • Signal arrows when MAs cross:

    • 🟢 BUY (green arrow up)

    • 🔴 SELL (red arrow down)

  • Information block with the latest signal and parameters.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • Trend MA Color — color of the trend EMA

  • Signal MA Color — color of the signal EMA

  • Label text color — label text color (clrNONE = system color)

  • EditFontSize — font size of the interface

  • Interface_X / Y — interface position on the chart

  • Def_MA1_Period — period of the first EMA

  • Def_MA2_Period — period of the second EMA

👤 Who It’s For:

  • Beginners in Forex and crypto markets to see simple entry points.

  • Traders using strategies based on moving average crossovers.

  • Developers and algo traders — as a base for building systems.

  • Those who need a lightweight and fast indicator without unnecessary settings.

🎯 Recommendations:

  • Use the indicator to find entry points along the trend or at trend reversals.

  • Suitable for any instruments: Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals.

  • Effective on all timeframes (M1–D1).

  • Can be used as a foundation for trading strategies and expert advisors.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

The indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee profit.
The author is not responsible for any losses incurred from the use of this product.
All trading decisions are made solely by the trader, based on their own analysis and risk management.

🔗 Support & Community

Telegram channel: AlgoTradingLab Club — don’t forget to subscribe to stay updated with the latest news!


📌 Download and test it right now!


💡 In the paid version (coming soon):
🔸 Extended settings for deeper strategy testing
🔸 Ability to set alerts when using it as a trading tool
Filtrele:
pan898899
404
pan898899 2025.09.23 23:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1135
Geliştiriciden yanıt Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2025.09.24 04:42
Спасибо за отзыв! 🤝 https://t.me/algotradinglab_club
İncelemeye yanıt