SFE Swing EA MT5

This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements.


Live setup


The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked.

The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on M5 timeframe.

The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.


Produits recommandés
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Trade For Search
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market General Description Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers. System Architecture and Functionality Trade Forward featur
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Système de Trading Automatisé Avancé pour l’Or Gold Catalyst EA MT5 est une solution de trading entièrement automatisée , optimisée spécifiquement pour XAU/USD (Or) . En combinant des stratégies de suivi de tendance , des confirmations d’action sur les prix et une gestion dynamique du risque , cet EA a démontré une performance stable et fiable au cours de plus d’une année de tests en conditions de marché réelles. 1. Aperçu de la Stratégie Gold Catalyst EA MT5 suit une approche systématique en in
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
Panthers Traders
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
Experts
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
Ivan Scherman Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
This EA trades the strategy of the trading world champion Ivan Scherman. This strategy was developed by him and we programed it into MQL5 so you can trade it automatically. The strategy is based on the S&P500 and uses a combination of Sma's and a candlestick pattern. This EA comes with all parameters possible, like the Sma's period, number of admisible trades opened at once and the data type for calculating the Sma. 
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instrum
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Gold Scalper Beta
Gabriel Katao Silwamba
Experts
The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
LL Gold Scalper EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
4 (1)
Experts
LL Gold Scalper EA is the new scalping system on XAUUSD (Gold) symbol. Trade with a system based exclusively on loss averaging and mathematical calculations. The EA choose initial trade set with the use of a Trend Indicator, then uses a grid with multiplier for lots and distance to manage position to TP. The system is already optimized for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol on M15 timeframe, but you can customize it to your liking thanks to the multitude of functions available in the Settings panel. Ple
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Equanimity
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
The following expert is based on the combination of the several indicators in order to find the optimal entry points when there are specific market conditions. This expert does not use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grid, averaging, etc. This strategy has been widely tested with good results in the last 10 years, where there have been a multitude of circumstances that the expert has been able to interpret and filter properly. Default parameters for "EUR / USD H4"
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une   réduction supplémentaire de 30 %   ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la haus
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Experts
NEXUS — un Expert Advisor qui évolue avec le marché Beaucoup d’EAs fonctionnent… jusqu’à ce que le marché change. La raison est souvent simple : ils utilisent des règles fixes comme « acheter avec RSI < 30 ». Cela fonctionne un temps puis devient inefficace lorsque le régime change. NEXUS combine des règles quantitatives avec une validation hors échantillon : il construit en temps réel des combinaisons à partir des données. Il analyse un historique configurable (par exemple 500 périodes en H1 o
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Experts
Présentation de Mean Machine GPT Version 9.0+ — Un Bond Révolutionnaire dans la Technologie de Trading IA Je suis fier d'annoncer la mise à jour la plus significative de Mean Machine GPT à ce jour : la Version 9.0+. Cette version révolutionnaire introduit l'accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, le nouveau rôle d'Analyste, des vérifica
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Remstone
Remstone
5 (1)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (6)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Scalping Gold xauusd
Komila Safarova
Experts
Présentation de l’EA Cet Expert Advisor (EA) a été développé pour le trading automatisé sur XAUUSD (Or) en combinant les niveaux de Fibonacci , la théorie des vagues d’Elliott et les croisements EMA (25/100) . Il est optimisé pour fonctionner efficacement sur des comptes Cent , ce qui permet une gestion plus flexible des risques et de la taille des positions. Principales caractéristiques Configuration simple – fichier de configuration prêt (.set) disponible sur demande Gestion des risques – opt
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Experts
Sora Adaptive – Une nouvelle façon intelligente de contrer la tendance Sora Adaptive est un expert advisor (EA) de nouvelle génération, ultra-réactif et conçu pour le trading FOREX de haute performance. Développé depuis zéro avec des algorithmes adaptatifs avancés, des mathématiques non linéaires et des techniques d’optimisation inspirées du quantum computing, Sora n’est pas un simple robot de trading – c’est l’arme secrète des traders éclairés. Au cœur de son fonctionnement, Sora identifie, an
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Stratégie de trading En live depuis 4 mois Après l'achat, tous mes produits resteront gratuits à vie.  Télécharger le fichier de configuration Or M1 | Compte ECN : Compatible avec tout broker 1. Stratégie de piège de rupture Une fois les conditions de marché confirmées, l'EA place deux ordres en attente simultanés dans des directions opposées : Un ordre Buy Stop au-dessus du prix actuel Un ordre Sell Stop en dessous du prix actuel Cette configuration garantit que l'E
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
Le BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA est un EA de scalping précis pour la paire EUR/USD sur l'unité de temps M5 (5 minutes). BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z est un Expert Advisor (EA) spécialement conçu pour les stratégies de scalping de précision sur la paire EUR/USD, fonctionnant sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5 avec l'unité de temps M5 (5 minutes). Cet EA est conçu pour les traders recherchant une exécution rapide et une gestion du risque maîtrisée, car il utilise un Take Profit de 12 pips et un Stop Loss d
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Présentation Système automatisé pour XAUUSD (or) et principales paires Forex . Gère entrées, SL/TP, trailing et contrôle du drawdown selon des règles claires. Aucune garantie de profit ; voir l’avertissement sur les risques. Exigences Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Compte : ECN/RAW recommandé Connexion : 24/7 (VPS conseillé) Unités de temps : M1–H4 Mise en route Activer Algo Trading . Attacher l’EA au graphique (un symbole par graphique). Dans Inputs, AI_Ac
Plus de l'auteur
SFE Raw Impulse
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups. This system only use 1 setup conditon and 1 filter, and a management of the opened position. Therefore is more likely to develop in forward close to the backtest, in comparison to other systems which usually uses a lot of rules. This also make the EA is quite active. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA should b
SFE MT5 to Binance Futures Copier
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This utility copies the trading activity from MT5 to Binance Futures USD-M . Manual or trades from EAs. - Can handle multiple orders with different SL and TP. Can handle partial closes. - In the parameters, you can establish a mutliplier between the size on MT5 and the size to open on Binance. - You can filter the symbols to monitor on metatrader, and also the magic number range. - The EA uses hedge mode on binance, and for decrease risk exposure uses isolate margin mode on each binance tok
SFE Freedom
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This EA includes 11 SmartForexExpert EAs.  These EAs belong to 3 different area types, momentum, reversal, trend. Using all EAs we can diversify risk and trade better and take advantage of different market behaviors where specific type of EA works better than others. Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/138420?source=Site+Profile+Seller Version 3.0 on MT5 include SFE Crypto Master! A big effort has made to include the different EAs in 1 mt5 file, and keeping the low demand of the computer r
SFE Performance Monitor MT4
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This utility shows the performance of the account (closed operations) in a graphical panel attached to a graph as an indicator. The purpose of the utility is to have a quick and clear view of the performance of transactions organized by different EAs or any desired combination. The utility has the following features in the current version 1.0: - Custom groups can be defined, to analyze and compare different performances within the account. The groups can contain filters of two types, filters
SFE Impulse MT4
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups. The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA sh
SFE Stock Market
Joel Juanpere
1 (1)
Experts
This EA trade with CFDs of Stocks. The EA can be used in any stock market, by default, the EA is configured with symbols of the US Stock Market. The minimal balance recommended is 3.000 USD. Backtest and Live Setup: please, look the video or go to the webpage for more information. The default parameters works with ICMarkets.  The names of the symbols can change in each broker, and each broker can have different CFDs. Please, contact me for help with other brokers. ORDER SIZE PARAMETERS Max. Nu
SFE Freedom MT5
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This EA includes 11 SmartForexExpert EAs. These EAs belong to 3 different area types, momentum, reversal, trend. Using all EAs we can diversify risk and trade better and take advantage of different market behaviors where specific type of EA works better than others. Signal    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/138420?source=Site+Profile+Seller A big effort has made to include the different EAs in 1 mt5 file, and keeping the low demand of the computer resources. The EA runs very smoothly and only t
SFE Performance Monitor
Joel Juanpere
Utilitaires
This utility shows the performance of the account (closed operations) in a graphical panel attached to a graph as an indicator. The purpose of the utility is to have a quick and clear view of the performance of transactions organized by different EAs or any desired combination. The utility has the following features in the current version 1.0: - Custom groups can be defined, to analyze and compare different performances within the account. The groups can contain filters of two types, filters
SFE Lib Portfolio
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisor includes 4 different systems based on SFE Lib. The systems are: - High Cap , Breakout , Impulse and Reversal. From version 1.1 5th system 'Quality Trend' Added. HC, BRE and IMP are 'price action' kind, the best symbols are BTCUSD and ETHUSD. Other crypto symbols can be used but at the moment spreads on MT5 brokers are still too high to be worth using. Also can be used with other types of symbols, forex, cfds indices, as long as they are symbols with large movements. Other
SFE Grid MT5
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This EA is an Utility for define and execute a grid strategy.    Join to the telegram group you can find in my profile page for have access to the different strategies proposed by the SFE community. BACKTEST AND LIVE The EA must be used on a M5 timeframe chart.  The current version works only in the Long side, and with symbols like BTC, ETH, GOLD, Stock Indices, STOCKS.  Do not work on Forex symbols. This is a deliberate restriction, because the idea behind is use the strategy under 'reasona
Binance Grid Pro
Joel Juanpere
Utilitaires
Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
MT5 to Binance Spot Copier
Joel Juanpere
Utilitaires
This utility copies the trading activity from MT5 to Binance Spot. As copies to SPOT, only supporst LONG positions. - Can handle multiple orders with different SL and TP. Can handle partial closes. - In the parameters, you can establish a mutliplier between the size on MT5 and the size to open on Binance. - You can filter use or not manual trades and EA trades. Look the video to see how to use it.
SFE Impulse
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
SFE Bitcoin 24
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors search for short trend continuation movements, I recomend use it with BTC and ETH The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2246489 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related t
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis