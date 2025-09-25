Position Wizard

Automatic calculation of lot size for the specified risk and order placement.

A simple and concise interface, optimized for fast operation and taking up very little workspace in the instrument window.

YouTube guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aBKakAMdts

IMPORTANT:When installing Position Wizard, don’t forget to allow algorithmic trading in your terminal!

Risk can be set as:

  • An absolute value in dollars (deposit currency)
  • A percentage of the deposit

Supported order types:

  • Market (Sell & Buy)
  • Pending (Sell Limit \ Buy Limit, Sell Stop \ Buy Stop).

For pending orders, the type of order is automatically selected depending on the relative position of the stop, the order level, and the current price.

Supported platforms:

  • Windows
  • MacOS

Customizable interface scale and font sizes.

  • UI Scale (MacOS: 4–6 \ Windows: 2–4) — recommended interface scale values
  • Font Size (MacOS: 3 \ Windows: 6) — recommended font size values

Customizable color scheme of interface elements for compatibility with any color themes.

P.S. Wishing you good trading and successful deals, colleagues.


Önerilen ürünler
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Yardımcı programlar
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Yardımcı programlar
EA otomatik kar al, otomatik al/sat, hacim yöneticisi, yanal işlem, takip eden açık nokta 1 – Otomatik al/sat aç EA ayarlara göre otomatik olarak al veya sat açar: kar, zararı durdur, hacim. Hacim yönetimi: toplam emir sayısı ve sabit boyut 2 – Otomatik kar al: ayarlara göre minimum karla kar al, minimum ve maksimum karlara göre kar al düğmesi 3 – Emir işleme: EA'da ayarlanan pip sayısına göre pozisyonun 3 seviyede zararı durdur vardır 4 – Yanal işlem: yanal tepe noktasında satış emri aç – yana
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Yardımcı programlar
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Yardımcı programlar
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The   Grid Builder MT5   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Yardımcı programlar
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
TradeKeeper
Kenneth Berry Cunningham
Yardımcı programlar
TradeKeeper - Your Ultimate Trading Journal Enhance Your Trading Experience with TradeKeeper! TradeKeeper is a powerful and intuitive notepad designed specifically for traders. Seamlessly integrated into your trading chart, TradeKeeper allows you to save, recall, and manage your trading notes with ease. Whether you're tracking market trends, recording trade ideas, or analyzing your performance, TradeKeeper ensures you never miss a crucial detail. Key Features: Seamless Chart Integration : Acces
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trade Panel R3p
Eduardo Terra
Yardımcı programlar
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Risk control with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to avoid possible loss abov
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Yardımcı programlar
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Quantum Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Tayyab Pirzada
Yardımcı programlar
Quantum Order Manager is a professional trading utility built for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and strict risk control. It offers an intuitive interface for managing trades, calculating position sizes, and automating essential trading functions, without relying on manual calculations or external scripts. Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, it helps streamline trading workflows while maintaining full control over strategy and execution. Key Advantages: 1. Efficie
Quick Close Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Yardımcı programlar
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
Çok amaçlı araçlar: Lot hesaplayıcı, fiyat analizi, risk/ödül oranı, pozisyon yönetici, arz  talep bölgelerini de içeren 66'den fazla fonksiyon Deneme sürümü   |   Kullanım Kılavuzu   |   MT4 Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında çalışmaz: Ürünü test etmek için Demo Sürümünü BURADAN indirebilirsiniz. Sorularınız için iletişim İşlem sürecinizi kolaylaştırın, hızlandırın ve otomatikleştirin. Terminalin standart  özelliklerini bu program ile genişletin Yeni işlem açma : Lot / Risk / Risk/Ödül h
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
Yardımcı programlar
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Yardımcı programlar
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
TradePad hem manuel hem de algoritmik ticaret için bir araçtır. Size hızlı ticaret işlemleri ve çeşitli ticaret enstrümanlarındaki pozisyonların kontrolü için basit bir çözüm sunuyoruz. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor! Demo hesabı için uygulamanın deneme sürümü ve tüm araçların açıklaması Uygulama arayüzü yüksek çözünürlüklü monitörler için uyarlanmıştır, basit ve sezgiseldir. Rahat bir çalışma için, tüccara aşağıdaki araç seti sunulur: Ticaret işlemlerini yönetmek, ana grafi
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Rhythm - Haber Koruması ile Uyarlanabilir Ticaret Golden Rhythm - Volatiliteyi Kolayca Yönetin Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Golden Rhythm ile en son teknolojinin avantajlarından yararlanın! Bu EA, dalgalı piyasalara uyum sağlamak için optimize edilmiştir, böylece yatırımcılara riskleri kontrol etme ve performansı artırma araçlarını sunar. İster yeni başlıyor olun, ister gelişmiş özellikler arayan bir profesyonel yatırımcı olun, Golden Rhythm tutarlı karl
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Yardımcı programlar
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader şu anda beta aşamasında. Bazı özellikler hala geliştirilme aşamasında olabilir ve küçük hatalar oluşabilir. Sorunla karşılaşırsanız lütfen bildirin – geri bildiminiz ürünü geliştirmeye yardımcı olur. Resmi sürümden sonra fiyat artacaktır. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık ve özel kanalları destekler ve birden
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
KeyLevel Marker
Mikalai Barsuk
Yardımcı programlar
Automatic Marking of Key Price Levels Each of you spends a huge amount of time every day manually marking and updating key price levels. Every missed important level can lead to an unpredictable market reaction! This tool keeps your chart constantly up to date — removing outdated levels and adding new relevant ones in real time Liquidity levels – target zones for price movement Reversal and reaction zones – break levels or likely turning points Liquidity grabs and price reversals You choose th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt