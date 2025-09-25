Position Wizard
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mikalai Barsuk
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 25 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Automatic calculation of lot size for the specified risk and order placement.
A simple and concise interface, optimized for fast operation and taking up very little workspace in the instrument window.
YouTube guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aBKakAMdts
IMPORTANT:When installing Position Wizard, don’t forget to allow algorithmic trading in your terminal!
Risk can be set as:
- An absolute value in dollars (deposit currency)
- A percentage of the deposit
Supported order types:
- Market (Sell & Buy)
- Pending (Sell Limit \ Buy Limit, Sell Stop \ Buy Stop).
For pending orders, the type of order is automatically selected depending on the relative position of the stop, the order level, and the current price.
Supported platforms:
- Windows
- MacOS
Customizable interface scale and font sizes.
- UI Scale (MacOS: 4–6 \ Windows: 2–4) — recommended interface scale values
- Font Size (MacOS: 3 \ Windows: 6) — recommended font size values
Customizable color scheme of interface elements for compatibility with any color themes.
P.S. Wishing you good trading and successful deals, colleagues.