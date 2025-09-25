Position Wizard

Automatic calculation of lot size for the specified risk and order placement.

A simple and concise interface, optimized for fast operation and taking up very little workspace in the instrument window.

YouTube guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aBKakAMdts

IMPORTANT:When installing Position Wizard, don’t forget to allow algorithmic trading in your terminal!

Risk can be set as:

  • An absolute value in dollars (deposit currency)
  • A percentage of the deposit

Supported order types:

  • Market (Sell & Buy)
  • Pending (Sell Limit \ Buy Limit, Sell Stop \ Buy Stop).

For pending orders, the type of order is automatically selected depending on the relative position of the stop, the order level, and the current price.

Supported platforms:

  • Windows
  • MacOS

Customizable interface scale and font sizes.

  • UI Scale (MacOS: 4–6 \ Windows: 2–4) — recommended interface scale values
  • Font Size (MacOS: 3 \ Windows: 6) — recommended font size values

Customizable color scheme of interface elements for compatibility with any color themes.

P.S. Wishing you good trading and successful deals, colleagues.


