Automatic calculation of lot size for the specified risk and order placement.

A simple and concise interface, optimized for fast operation and taking up very little workspace in the instrument window.

YouTube guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aBKakAMdts



IMPORTANT:When installing Position Wizard, don’t forget to allow algorithmic trading in your terminal!

Risk can be set as:

An absolute value in dollars (deposit currency) A percentage of the deposit

Supported order types:

Market (Sell & Buy) Pending (Sell Limit \ Buy Limit, Sell Stop \ Buy Stop).

For pending orders, the type of order is automatically selected depending on the relative position of the stop, the order level, and the current price.

Supported platforms:

Windows MacOS

Customizable interface scale and font sizes.

(MacOS: 4–6 \ Windows: 2–4) — recommended interface scale values Font Size (MacOS: 3 \ Windows: 6) — recommended font size values

Customizable color scheme of interface elements for compatibility with any color themes.

P.S. Wishing you good trading and successful deals, colleagues.