Special Candles by Time Period For MT5

This indicator allows you to observe candle formation over a specific period, such as the Nasdaq, which starts at mid-hour. For example, for the first hour.

The distance and size of the candle positioned on the right side can be adjusted.

Color can also be assigned based on falling and rising candles.

The needle can be made visible or invisible if desired.

The body size can also be adjusted as desired.










Average Cost Price For MT5
Zihni Taş
Indicateurs
Average Cost Price helps you keep track of your open positions on the chart. In doing so, it provides lines and explanations on the chart. This line is the average price value of the Bid or Ask. If you wish, you can see the average cost price by adding SWAP and COMMISSION to the average price value. *** You can add commission manually per lot. The legend below the Average Cost Price line gives you: * Average Buy or Sell price line, * Swap Amount, * Commission Amount, * Total Profit or Loss a
