Aurum memory EA
Aurum Memory EA — Swing-Trading Intelligence for XAUUSD
What it is
A fully-automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for gold (XAUUSD).
Uses a proprietary “market-memory” algorithm to locate and trade the most respected Daily support-and-resistance zones.
Designed for swing trades that can run from several hours to a few days—no scalping, no martingale, no grid.
How it works
Daily scan: Each new candle, the EA maps the last 6-12 weeks of price action to mark key highs, lows, and consolidation shelves.
Zone validation: Levels that price pierces and closes beyond are instantly removed; fresh levels are added, keeping the map current.
Entry logic: When price re-tests a valid zone, lower-timeframe (H1 → M5) filters confirm momentum before sending an order.
Risk management:
– Stop Loss: always placed a safe distance beyond the zone.
– Take Profit: default 1∶1 R-to-R; adjustable to 1∶1.5 or 1∶2 for longer swings.
– Dynamic lot sizing: lots are calculated from your chosen risk % and account equity, so margin errors are impossible on any broker.
Key features
Optimised for the Daily chart of XAUUSD; no re-tuning needed across brokers.
ATR-adaptive buffers reduce false breakouts during news or low-liquidity hours.
Stagnation guard: closes losing trades early if volatility collapses, protecting capital.
One-position model with unique Magic Number—safe to run alongside other EAs.
Detailed on-chart panel plus automatic CSV trade log for easy performance review.
Input parameters (most users keep defaults)
RiskPercent – 0.5% to 2% per trade.
ATRMultiplier – buffer size around each zone.
LookbackBars – depth of historical data used to build memory zones.
MaxSpread, Slippage, MagicNumber, Comment – standard broker controls.
Recommended setup
Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold) only.
Timeframe : Attach to the Daily chart. The EA handles all lower-TF checks internally.
Account : Minimum 1 000 USD and 1 : 100 leverage (or higher).
VPS : 24/5 connection advised for uninterrupted operation.
Why traders choose Aurum Memory EA
Trades quality, not quantity—ideal for professionals who prefer fewer, higher-probability positions.
Aligns with gold’s well-known respect for historical levels, turning that behaviour into a systematic edge.
Clean code, no hidden DLLs, no curve-fitted parameters—easy to forward-test and trust.
Risk Warning Trading CFDs and spot metals involves risk. Use the EA first in a demo environment and apply money-management settings that match your risk tolerance. Past performance does not guarantee future results.