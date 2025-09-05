Aurum memory EA

Aurum Memory EA — Swing-Trading Intelligence for XAUUSD

  1. What it is

    • A fully-automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for gold (XAUUSD).

    • Uses a proprietary “market-memory” algorithm to locate and trade the most respected Daily support-and-resistance zones.

    • Designed for swing trades that can run from several hours to a few days—no scalping, no martingale, no grid.

  2. How it works

    • Daily scan: Each new candle, the EA maps the last 6-12 weeks of price action to mark key highs, lows, and consolidation shelves.

    • Zone validation: Levels that price pierces and closes beyond are instantly removed; fresh levels are added, keeping the map current.

    • Entry logic: When price re-tests a valid zone, lower-timeframe (H1 → M5) filters confirm momentum before sending an order.

    • Risk management:
      – Stop Loss: always placed a safe distance beyond the zone.
      – Take Profit: default 1∶1 R-to-R; adjustable to 1∶1.5 or 1∶2 for longer swings.
      – Dynamic lot sizing: lots are calculated from your chosen risk % and account equity, so margin errors are impossible on any broker.

  3. Key features

    • Optimised for the Daily chart of XAUUSD; no re-tuning needed across brokers.

    • ATR-adaptive buffers reduce false breakouts during news or low-liquidity hours.

    • Stagnation guard: closes losing trades early if volatility collapses, protecting capital.

    • One-position model with unique Magic Number—safe to run alongside other EAs.

    • Detailed on-chart panel plus automatic CSV trade log for easy performance review.

  4. Input parameters (most users keep defaults)

    • RiskPercent – 0.5% to 2% per trade.

    • ATRMultiplier – buffer size around each zone.

    • LookbackBars – depth of historical data used to build memory zones.

    • MaxSpread, Slippage, MagicNumber, Comment – standard broker controls.

  5. Recommended setup

    • Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold) only.

    • Timeframe : Attach to the Daily chart. The EA handles all lower-TF checks internally.

    • Account : Minimum 1 000 USD and 1 : 100 leverage (or higher).

    • VPS : 24/5 connection advised for uninterrupted operation.

  6. Why traders choose Aurum Memory EA

    • Trades quality, not quantity—ideal for professionals who prefer fewer, higher-probability positions.

    • Aligns with gold’s well-known respect for historical levels, turning that behaviour into a systematic edge.

    • Clean code, no hidden DLLs, no curve-fitted parameters—easy to forward-test and trust.

Risk Warning Trading CFDs and spot metals involves risk. Use the EA first in a demo environment and apply money-management settings that match your risk tolerance. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

