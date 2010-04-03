Multi Time Frame Exponential Moving Average

EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – MT5 Indicator

Description:

The EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) indicator for MT5 allows you to display an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from a higher (or lower) timeframe directly on your current chart.

Example: You can see the Daily (D1) EMA 9 plotted directly on your H1 chart, or even on an M5 chart, helping you align your entries with higher timeframe trends without switching between charts.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Display EMA from selectable timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

  • Always drawn on the active chart (no need to open multiple charts).

  • Simple input: choose EMA period and target timeframe.

  • Lightweight and fast, suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders.

  • Clean visualization that does not clutter your chart.

📊 Use Case Examples:

  • Display Daily EMA 9 on H1 → to follow daily trend while trading intraday.

  • Display H4 EMA 9 on M15 → perfect for scalping with higher timeframe confirmation.

This indicator is a powerful tool for traders who want to clearly understand multi-timeframe trend direction in a simple and efficient way.


Changelog Template – MTF EMA StepLine (MT5)

Version 1.0 – [25/08/2025]

  • First public release.

  • Added EMA Multi Timeframe with step-line display.

  • Supports input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

  • Customizable EMA period, applied price, line color, and line width.


🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesia

Judul:

EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – Indikator MT5

Deskripsi:

Indikator EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) untuk MT5 memungkinkan Anda menampilkan garis Exponential Moving Average (EMA) dari timeframe lain langsung pada chart yang sedang Anda gunakan.

Contoh: Anda dapat melihat EMA 9 Daily (D1) langsung di chart H1 atau bahkan di chart M5, sehingga memudahkan analisa arah trend dari timeframe lebih tinggi tanpa harus berpindah chart.

🔹 Fitur Utama:

  • Menampilkan EMA dari timeframe pilihan (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

  • EMA selalu ditampilkan di chart aktif (tidak perlu membuka banyak jendela chart).

  • Input yang mudah: pilih periode EMA dan timeframe yang diinginkan.

  • Ringan dan cepat, cocok untuk scalper, intraday, maupun swing trader.

  • Visual yang jelas dan bersih sehingga tidak mengganggu chart utama.

📊 Contoh penggunaan:

  • Menampilkan EMA 9 Daily di chart H1 → untuk melihat arah trend harian sambil entry di intraday.

  • Menampilkan EMA 9 H4 di chart M15 → cocok untuk scalping dengan konfirmasi trend dari H4.

Indikator ini sangat membantu trader yang ingin memahami arah trend multi-timeframe secara praktis dan efisien.

Versi 1.0 – [25/08/2025]

  • Rilis pertama untuk publik.

  • Menambahkan EMA Multi Timeframe dengan tampilan garis tangga (step-line).

  • Mendukung input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

  • Periode EMA, harga yang digunakan, warna dan ketebalan garis dapat diatur.


Plus de l'auteur
Moving Average Short Term Long Term
Bambang Nugroho
Indicateurs
Description (English) EMA 5-20-200 Cross Alerts (Fixed Alerts, No Repaint) This indicator combines three popular EMAs (5, 20, and 200) to help traders identify short-term, mid-term, and long-term trends. With visual arrows on the chart and automatic alerts (popup & push notification) , it allows traders to catch entries and trend confirmations without constantly monitoring the screen. Key Features: Plots EMA 5, EMA 20, and EMA 200 directly on the chart. Generates Buy/Sell signals (EMA5 vs
FREE
WaveTrend Pro Arrow
Bambang Nugroho
Indicateurs
WaveTrendPro Arrow – Adaptive Cross Signal with Smart Alerts Description WaveTrendPro Arrow is a clean and powerful visual indicator designed to detect trend-reversal points using the classic WaveTrend oscillator (WT1/WT2 cross) , enhanced with intelligent on-chart arrows , real-time alerts , and mobile push notifications . Unlike traditional WaveTrend indicators that display signals in a subwindow, this version shows precise entry arrows directly on the main chart , positioned adaptively
FREE
Wavetrend with Crosses
Bambang Nugroho
Indicateurs
Read This : Please provide comments and reviews for future improvements. WaveTrendPro_Indi v1.05 WaveTrend indicator with enhanced histogram visualization: WaveTrendPro_Indi v1.05 Indikator WaveTrend dengan tampilan histogram yang lebih jelas: Histogram otomatis   lebih tinggi   (bisa diatur dengan parameter   HistScale ). Warna histogram   berbeda untuk positif & negatif   → tren naik lebih mudah dibaca. Tetap ringan & responsif di berbagai pair/timeframe. Cocok untuk scalper, swing trader,
FREE
