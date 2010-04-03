Multi Time Frame Exponential Moving Average
- Indicateurs
- Bambang Nugroho
- Version: 1.1
EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – MT5 Indicator
Description:
The EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) indicator for MT5 allows you to display an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from a higher (or lower) timeframe directly on your current chart.
Example: You can see the Daily (D1) EMA 9 plotted directly on your H1 chart, or even on an M5 chart, helping you align your entries with higher timeframe trends without switching between charts.
🔹 Key Features:
-
Display EMA from selectable timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).
-
Always drawn on the active chart (no need to open multiple charts).
-
Simple input: choose EMA period and target timeframe.
-
Lightweight and fast, suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders.
-
Clean visualization that does not clutter your chart.
📊 Use Case Examples:
-
Display Daily EMA 9 on H1 → to follow daily trend while trading intraday.
-
Display H4 EMA 9 on M15 → perfect for scalping with higher timeframe confirmation.
This indicator is a powerful tool for traders who want to clearly understand multi-timeframe trend direction in a simple and efficient way.
Changelog Template – MTF EMA StepLine (MT5)
Version 1.0 – [25/08/2025]
-
First public release.
-
Added EMA Multi Timeframe with step-line display.
-
Supports input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
-
Customizable EMA period, applied price, line color, and line width.
🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesia
Judul:
EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – Indikator MT5
Deskripsi:
Indikator EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) untuk MT5 memungkinkan Anda menampilkan garis Exponential Moving Average (EMA) dari timeframe lain langsung pada chart yang sedang Anda gunakan.
Contoh: Anda dapat melihat EMA 9 Daily (D1) langsung di chart H1 atau bahkan di chart M5, sehingga memudahkan analisa arah trend dari timeframe lebih tinggi tanpa harus berpindah chart.
🔹 Fitur Utama:
-
Menampilkan EMA dari timeframe pilihan (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).
-
EMA selalu ditampilkan di chart aktif (tidak perlu membuka banyak jendela chart).
-
Input yang mudah: pilih periode EMA dan timeframe yang diinginkan.
-
Ringan dan cepat, cocok untuk scalper, intraday, maupun swing trader.
-
Visual yang jelas dan bersih sehingga tidak mengganggu chart utama.
📊 Contoh penggunaan:
-
Menampilkan EMA 9 Daily di chart H1 → untuk melihat arah trend harian sambil entry di intraday.
-
Menampilkan EMA 9 H4 di chart M15 → cocok untuk scalping dengan konfirmasi trend dari H4.
Indikator ini sangat membantu trader yang ingin memahami arah trend multi-timeframe secara praktis dan efisien.
Versi 1.0 – [25/08/2025]
-
Rilis pertama untuk publik.
-
Menambahkan EMA Multi Timeframe dengan tampilan garis tangga (step-line).
-
Mendukung input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
-
Periode EMA, harga yang digunakan, warna dan ketebalan garis dapat diatur.