Nasdaq Scalping EA

Short Description:
Automated trading on NASDAQ 100 using M15 timeframe. Advanced risk management, trend and breakout detection.

Full Description:
Trade NASDAQ 100 efficiently with this fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the M15 timeframe. The bot uses a combination of trend-following and breakout strategies to enter and manage trades.

Key Features:

  • Works on NASDAQ 100 (US100), timeframe M15.

  • Automated trade execution: no manual intervention required.

  • Smart risk management: customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

  • Breakout detection: identifies key levels and enters trades with trend confirmation.

  • Trend filtering: optional moving average and momentum filters.

  • Customizable settings: adapt to your trading style and risk tolerance.

  • Works on real account and strategy tester: backtest your strategy before live trading.

Why choose this EA:
This bot is perfect for traders who want to automate their NASDAQ trading while keeping control over risk. Optimized for M15 charts, it captures short-term market movements efficiently.

Recommended Use:

  • NASDAQ 100 (US100)

  • M15 timeframe

  • Broker with low spreads and fast execution


