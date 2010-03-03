Nasdaq Scalping EA

Short Description:

Automated trading on NASDAQ 100 using M15 timeframe. Advanced risk management, trend and breakout detection.

Full Description:

Trade NASDAQ 100 efficiently with this fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the M15 timeframe. The bot uses a combination of trend-following and breakout strategies to enter and manage trades.

Key Features:

Works on NASDAQ 100 (US100) , timeframe M15 .

Automated trade execution : no manual intervention required.

Smart risk management : customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

Breakout detection : identifies key levels and enters trades with trend confirmation.

Trend filtering : optional moving average and momentum filters.

Customizable settings : adapt to your trading style and risk tolerance.

Works on real account and strategy tester: backtest your strategy before live trading.

Why choose this EA:

This bot is perfect for traders who want to automate their NASDAQ trading while keeping control over risk. Optimized for M15 charts, it captures short-term market movements efficiently.

Recommended Use:

NASDAQ 100 (US100)

M15 timeframe

Broker with low spreads and fast execution



