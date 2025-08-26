Nasdaq Scalping EA
- Experts
- Serhii Honcharov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Short Description:
Automated trading on NASDAQ 100 using M15 timeframe. Advanced risk management, trend and breakout detection.
Full Description:
Trade NASDAQ 100 efficiently with this fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the M15 timeframe. The bot uses a combination of trend-following and breakout strategies to enter and manage trades.
Key Features:
-
Works on NASDAQ 100 (US100), timeframe M15.
-
Automated trade execution: no manual intervention required.
-
Smart risk management: customizable lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.
-
Breakout detection: identifies key levels and enters trades with trend confirmation.
-
Trend filtering: optional moving average and momentum filters.
-
Customizable settings: adapt to your trading style and risk tolerance.
-
Works on real account and strategy tester: backtest your strategy before live trading.
Why choose this EA:
This bot is perfect for traders who want to automate their NASDAQ trading while keeping control over risk. Optimized for M15 charts, it captures short-term market movements efficiently.
Recommended Use:
-
NASDAQ 100 (US100)
-
M15 timeframe
-
Broker with low spreads and fast execution