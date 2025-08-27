Golden Trend Alert Pro

You Trade with "The Trend is your Friend!" Attitude?
This is your Indicator... Golden Trend Alert Pro

Tired of having MT4 and TradingView open because you can't get your trendline alerts?
You don't want to miss your trade anymore?
With the Golden Trend Alert Pro you will definitely never miss the trend in your direction again. You simply install the indicator in the terminal and then draw your trend lines.

The trend lines must be labeled "Alarm_up_..." or "Alarm_down..." Alarm_up, you will see a green trend line Alarm_down, you will see a red trend line If the trend line has been touched or the candle close price is above or below the line, then you will get an alarm triggered.
The trend line then automatically turns gold! To reset the line, you can use the Reset button.

Golden Trend Alert Pro detects manually drawn trend lines on the chart and triggers an alert when a candle crosses the closing price line. Once triggered, the line turns gold and displays its name as a label in the chart. Includes reset button to reset all triggers.

Features:
- Candle close alert over trend lines
- Line automatically turns gold when triggered
- Line name is displayed as a label
- Dynamic reset button (positionable at top/right/left/bottom)
- Supports all time levels - Push notification possible
- Alarm only once per line

Directions:
- Draw a trend line on the chart.
- Name the trendline Alert_ (after underscore variable names can be used so that the indicator recognizes the trendline)
- When a candle closes the line, an alarm is triggered.
- Line turns gold, label shows name.
- Reset button clickable for resetting all lines.

Send me a message, if you miss a feature in this Indicator!

