Position Size Tool is an on-chart trading tool that lets you manage trades entirely with your mouse and hotkeys — switch between preset risk percentages, place orders with instant position sizing, see live SL/TP distances and risk/reward, and close positions partially with a click.

Download Demo version Demo is limited to EURUSD pair on demo account on 1 hour timeframe.

Market/pending orders by mouse & hotkeys with auto risk-based sizing.

Change risk % with A/S hotkeys.

Partial close via on-chart buttons.

Auto place TP based on risk/reward ratio.

Show SL/TP distance, margin, spread.

Customizable interface — show only what you need.

FAQ:

1. Market order

Press Qto enter market order mode.

Move your mouse to the desired Stop Loss level.

Use A / S to adjust risk percentage.

Press Rto send the order.

2. Pending order

Move your mouse to the desired entry price, then press W.

Next, move the mouse to the desired Stop Loss level.

Use A / S to adjust risk percentage.

Press Rto send the pending order.

The EA will automatically choose between limit and stop order types based on the position of the SL relative to the entry.

3. Partial close

For open positions, a partial close button appears on the chart.

Click it to close 50% of the position (by default).

Click the icon next to it to open a selector, where you can choose a different amount to close.

The selector is generated based on the number of steps you set in the settings.





Installation:

