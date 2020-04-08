Advanced Trend and Reversal Detection Tool

The Trend and Revesal Indicator is a custom indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and high-probability trade setups. It uses advanced mathematical calculations to analyze market behavior and highlight potential turning points with great accuracy.

This indicator measures buying and selling pressure over a defined period and shows which side is in control. It provides a clear visual display of trend zones, reversal arrows, and momentum signals in a separate indicator window.

Key Benefits

  • Clear trend visualization using colored histograms

  • Detects trend reversals with arrows at key points

  • Highlights strong momentum shifts with peak markers

  • Filters out market noise using smart smoothing

  • Works on all timeframes and instruments

  • Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

  • Can be used as a primary signal or confirmation tool

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart.

  2. Use the histogram bars to identify the current trend:

    • Red bars indicate a bullish zone

    • Blue bars indicate a bearish zone

  3. Watch for arrows that signal possible reversals.

  4. Use the yellow bars as momentum peak indicators to identify high-activity areas.

Input Parameters

  • Smoothing – Smooths the price curve to reduce noise

  • Window – Defines how many bars to use in the trend analysis

  • Price – Selects which price to analyze (Close, Open, High, etc.)

  • ShiftValues – Optional shift of indicator values for better alignment

Why Use Trend And Revesal Indicator?

  • Simple and intuitive visual layout

  • Advanced behind-the-scenes calculations

  • Helps reduce false signals

  • No repainting of signals

  • Improves entry and exit timing


