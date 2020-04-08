Advanced Trend and Reversal Detection Tool
- 指标
- George Njau Ngugi
- 版本: 0.25
- 激活: 5
The Trend and Revesal Indicator is a custom indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and high-probability trade setups. It uses advanced mathematical calculations to analyze market behavior and highlight potential turning points with great accuracy.
This indicator measures buying and selling pressure over a defined period and shows which side is in control. It provides a clear visual display of trend zones, reversal arrows, and momentum signals in a separate indicator window.
Key Benefits
-
Clear trend visualization using colored histograms
-
Detects trend reversals with arrows at key points
-
Highlights strong momentum shifts with peak markers
-
Filters out market noise using smart smoothing
-
Works on all timeframes and instruments
-
Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
-
Can be used as a primary signal or confirmation tool
How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to your chart.
-
Use the histogram bars to identify the current trend:
-
Red bars indicate a bullish zone
-
Blue bars indicate a bearish zone
-
-
Watch for arrows that signal possible reversals.
-
Use the yellow bars as momentum peak indicators to identify high-activity areas.
Input Parameters
-
Smoothing – Smooths the price curve to reduce noise
-
Window – Defines how many bars to use in the trend analysis
-
Price – Selects which price to analyze (Close, Open, High, etc.)
-
ShiftValues – Optional shift of indicator values for better alignment
Why Use Trend And Revesal Indicator?
-
Simple and intuitive visual layout
-
Advanced behind-the-scenes calculations
-
Helps reduce false signals
-
No repainting of signals
-
Improves entry and exit timing