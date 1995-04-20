CCI Multi Periods

🌀 Common Channel Index (CCI) Multi-Period Overlay

Overview:

The Common Channel Index Multi-Period Overlay is a powerful -based tool that brings clarity and multi-timeframe insight into your trading decisions. By combining three different Commodity Channel Index (CCI) periods — 5, 15, and 60 — into a single, unified display, this indicator offers a layered view of market momentum and overbought/oversold conditions.

🔧 Key Features:

📊 Triple CCI Overlay:

See short-term (5), mid-term (15), and higher timeframe (60) CCI values on one chart without switching timeframes. (can be adjusted to trading preference)

🎯 Precision Timing:

Gain earlier and more reliable entry signals by observing alignment or divergence between the three periods.

🌐 Cross-Timeframe Confluence:

Overlay higher timeframes directly on your current chart, allowing for seamless multi-period analysis.

🎨 Color-Coded Clarity:

Each CCI period is clearly distinguished with unique colors and optional threshold levels to highlight +100/-100 zones.

⚙️ Fully Customizable:

Adjust smoothing, levels, line styles, and alert conditions to fit your strategy and visual preferences.

🧠 Why Use This Indicator?

Whether you’re a scalper or swing trader, understanding the interplay between multiple timeframes is crucial. With the Common Channel Index Multi-Period Overlay, you can:

Confirm short-term trades using long-term CCI trend

Detect early reversals through multi-period divergence

Avoid false signals by filtering with higher timeframe CCI alignment

📈 Best For:

Trend-following traders

Mean-reversion systems

Confluence-based strategies

Manual or semi-automated setups



