CCI Multi Periods
- Indicatori
- Edo Revado Gunawan
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 5
🌀 Common Channel Index (CCI) Multi-Period Overlay
Overview:
The Common Channel Index Multi-Period Overlay is a powerful -based tool that brings clarity and multi-timeframe insight into your trading decisions. By combining three different Commodity Channel Index (CCI) periods — 5, 15, and 60 — into a single, unified display, this indicator offers a layered view of market momentum and overbought/oversold conditions.
🔧 Key Features:
-
📊 Triple CCI Overlay:
See short-term (5), mid-term (15), and higher timeframe (60) CCI values on one chart without switching timeframes. (can be adjusted to trading preference)
-
🎯 Precision Timing:
Gain earlier and more reliable entry signals by observing alignment or divergence between the three periods.
-
🌐 Cross-Timeframe Confluence:
Overlay higher timeframes directly on your current chart, allowing for seamless multi-period analysis.
-
🎨 Color-Coded Clarity:
Each CCI period is clearly distinguished with unique colors and optional threshold levels to highlight +100/-100 zones.
-
⚙️ Fully Customizable:
Adjust smoothing, levels, line styles, and alert conditions to fit your strategy and visual preferences.
🧠 Why Use This Indicator?
Whether you’re a scalper or swing trader, understanding the interplay between multiple timeframes is crucial. With the Common Channel Index Multi-Period Overlay, you can:
-
Confirm short-term trades using long-term CCI trend
-
Detect early reversals through multi-period divergence
-
Avoid false signals by filtering with higher timeframe CCI alignment
📈 Best For:
-
Trend-following traders
-
Mean-reversion systems
-
Confluence-based strategies
-
Manual or semi-automated setups