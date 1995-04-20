EA Performance Checker

This is a powerful indicator that groups multiple Expert Advisors (EAs) by strategy and displays aggregated performance results directly on the chart.

Grouping is optional — you can use it even without organizing EAs into groups.

It automatically calculates and visualizes performance within a specified aggregation period.

You can exclude specific magic numbers or aggregate results across multiple magic numbers as a group.

Additionally, by using partial string matching based on EA names, you can group results by strategy, making it easy to analyze and compare performance at a strategic level.

Display sorting options include: EA name, magic number, oldest first trade, oldest last trade, number of trades, win rate, net profit/loss, and profit factor (PF).

If the display exceeds the chart area, scrolling is enabled when the number of rows exceeds the maximum display limit.
Use the ↑, ↓, PgUp, PgDn, Home, and End keys to scroll.
Mouse wheel scrolling is not supported.


