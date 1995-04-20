Lykov Skill of Trend

This is an indicator that shows the current trend. It does not show the moment to open an order. It is a filter for your trading signals: trade only in the direction of the trend indicated by the indicator, and close orders when the trend is opposite.

This indicator does not use any standard oscillators or indicators. All its calculations are based only on the prices of the last N bars of the chart.

The indicator has the ability to display values ​​from a larger timeframe chart.

Features of the indicator

The indicator can display the value in three different ways. You can choose the display type that is convenient for you.

" Trend " mode: this is a histogram strip; a green histogram indicates a Buy trend, a red one indicates a Sell trend, and a gray one indicates no trend.

" Skill of Trend (Histograms) " mode: this is an oscillator of red and green histograms that indicate the skill of the trend.

"Skill of Trend (Line)" mode: this is an oscillator in the form of a line that indicates the skill of the trend.

The skill of trend is measured as integers in the range from -5 to 5. In this case: values ​​3, 4 and 5 indicate a weak, medium and strong Buy trend respectively; values ​​-3, -4, -5 indicate a weak, medium and strong Sell trend respectively; values ​​-2, -1, 0, 1 and 2 indicate the absence of a clear trend.

Input parameters

CountMaxBars : the number of the last bars of the chart on which to display the indicator values; value "0" = display the indicator values ​​on all bars of the chart.

TimeFrame : the timeframe for the indicator. This parameter allows you to display the indicator values ​​from a higher timeframe. For example, you can run the indicator on the M15 chart and display the indicator values ​​from the H1 chart.

Mode_View : determines the display type for the indicator = "Trend", "Skill of Trend (Histograms)" or "Skill of Trend (Line)".

Indicator_Period : the main parameter of the indicator; this is the number of the last bars on which the indicator calculates the value.

Indicator_AppliedPrice : defines the price type used by the indicator when calculating the value = "High / Low" or "Close".

UseAlerts : master switch for all types of signals. The indicator generates a signal on the first bar of the trend.

Alerts_SignalBar_Mode : defines the bar on which signals = "Current Bar" or "Last Closed Bar" are generated.

PopUpAlert : enable/disable the signal as a pop-up window "Alerts".

SoundAlert : enable/disable the sound signal.

SoundAlert_FileName_Buy : name of the sound file to be played for the "Buy" signal.

SoundAlert_FileName_Sell : name of the sound file to be played for the "Sell" signal.

EmailAlert : enable/disable the signal as an email.

Send_Notification : enable/disable the signal as a "Notification".



